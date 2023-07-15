CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mysterious 'Mermaid-Like' Creature Found At Australian Beach Has Everyone Talking
2-MIN READ

Mysterious 'Mermaid-Like' Creature Found At Australian Beach Has Everyone Talking

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 11:23 IST

Delhi, India

The mysterious remains have left people baffled.

The mysterious remains have left people baffled. (Credits: Facebook)

The picture shows a creature’s skeleton, with a “human-like skull” lying on the sand. The bottom of the remains only had one elongated bone.

There is no denying that when it comes to exploring outer space, humans have achieved significant progress. But, there still seems a lot to learn about the planet itself, specifically its aquatic life. Wondering why we are saying this? A few pictures of a creature’s remnants are making rounds on the internet. The images have left users and marine life experts completely puzzled. The pictures came to light through a Facebook post in the Marine Biology group. As per the New York Post, the creature, which resembles a “mermaid alien,” washed ashore on an Australian Long Beach in Great Keppel Island of Rockhampton city. The series of pictures were shared by Bobbi-le Oates, with the caption, “We came across this on Long-Beach Keppel sands QLD, wondering if anyone has any idea what it is or who I could possibly get to find out exactly what it is.”

The picture shows a creature’s skeleton, with a “human-like skull” lying on the sand. What made users doubt that the skeleton could be of a mermaid, is the fact that while its human-like skull was intact, the bottom only had one elongated bone, which could presumably be its tail. In conversation with the New York Post, Bobbi-Lee Oates revealed that she was walking along the beach in Keppel Sands when she stumbled upon the remains. While detailing the creature, she said, “It was exactly like a mermaid shape.” Bobbi added that as she and her family “were driving along the beach” to look for a “campsite”, they couldn’t help “but notice how much the skull looked to be in the shape of a human’s.” This realisation stopped them near the creature. Bobbi and her friend wondered what it could be and wh resembled a human skull.

Apart from the dome-shaped humanoid skull, the picture also exhibits splayed-out ribs. Detailing the creature further, Bobbi revealed that the remains of the creature were “6 feet long.” She added that its human-shaped skull carried “an elongated jawline.” This is not all. She claimed that the creature was very hairy and the colour of its hair was “similar to the colour of a cow or kangaroo, but with hair missing in many places due to decomposition.” Bobbi concluded by saying, “It was exactly like a mermaid shape, but hairy because it seemed to have a tail or limb of some sort.”

In no time, the post attracted the attention of innumerable users. While several believed that it was a mermaid, many revealed that they don’t think this skeleton belongs to a marine creature. A comment read, “Doesn’t look like a marine animal. It’s got a leg. It’s also very hairy.” Another commented, “Shawty you just caught a mermaid.”

