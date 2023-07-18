Mysterious Object On Australian Beach Points To Chandrayaan-3 Debris? Find Out

Mysterious debris has apparently made its way to an Australian beach, creating quite a buzz among locals and on the internet. The Australian Space Agency recently shared a photo on its Twitter handle, showing what appears to be a piece of a “foreign space launch vehicle” near Jurien Bay in Western Australia. The Space Agency has issued a warning, urging beach-goers to stay away from it, as it could pose a hazard.

We are currently making enquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia.The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information. [More in comments] pic.twitter.com/41cRuhwzZk — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) July 17, 2023

The discovery was made by residents who stumbled upon the unusual object on the shores of Green Head, a coastal town located 250 kilometres north of Perth. Garth Griffiths, a local resident, told abc.net.au about how a neighbour alerted him to the find, explaining that a couple had spotted the debris floating at the water’s edge and used their four-wheel drive to pull it ashore.

Speculation about the origin of the enigmatic object has ignited on social media. Some theories suggest a potential connection to the recently launched Chandrayaan-3 mission, as the liftoff was visible from Australia on July 14.

Last friday, people in Australia reported seeing a comet/UFO in the sky which turned out to be the LVM3 rocket that launched #Chandrayaan3.And now, the third stage of a PSLV rocket has washed ashore on the coast of Green Head, Western Australia! #ISRO pic.twitter.com/FFVwhooSyE — Debapratim (@debapratim_) July 17, 2023

However, the item appears to be heavily covered in algae, goose barnacles and other marine life that would typically not accumulate in three days at sea.

Other rumours propose that the debris could be a component of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), another Indian rocket.

A large tank-like structure has washed ashore on the coast of Green Head, Western Australia. It is most likely to be the third stage of a PSLV rocket.This is NOT related to the recent #Chandrayaan3 launch. #ISRO pic.twitter.com/TW7pYHcuD0 — ISRO Spaceflight (@ISROSpaceflight) July 17, 2023

Some speculations even surrounded around the MH370 flight.

This looks like a septic tank from a boing 777 like MH370— Go Straya (@GoStrayaDe) July 18, 2023

According to aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas, who provided his take to BBC, the object could be a fuel tank from a rocket that landed in the Indian Ocean. However, he dismissed the notion that it could be related to the ill-fated MH370 flight, which disappeared off the West Australian coast in 2014, carrying 239 passengers. Thomas explained that the debris does not match any part of a Boeing 777, and its wear and tear would be inconsistent with MH370’s nine-and-a-half-year absence.

While the Australian Space Agency collaborates with global counterparts to gather more information, they have encouraged the community to report any suspected debris to local authorities and notify them via email at space.monitoring@space.gov.au.