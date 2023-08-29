Mysterious Village in Assam With Population of 2,500 People Where Birds are 'Suicidal'

Did you know that there is a mysterious village located in India? If not, we will tell you the story of Jatinga in Assam. A peaceful place with beautiful scenery but known for a very strange reason. This place only has a population of 2,500 people and it is known globally for its phenomenon of ‘birds suicide.’ Jatinga is located around 330 kilometers south of Assam’s Guwahati. The place is in headlines every year from the month of September to November. It is because of the mass suicide of birds. The strangest thing is that birds do this from 6pm to 9:30pm. Not just local birds but most migratory birds here also indulge in this act.

According to reports, approximately 40 species of local and migratory birds are involved in this race of suicide. Due to this, many have deemed Jatinga as one of the creepiest places on earth.

As of now, there is no explanation for the mass suicides taking place in this region. However, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media platform Instagram comes up with a few spooky theories.

It states, “Some believe that the village is cursed and will cause a huge catastrophic event. Others think that the excessive magnetic field in the area caused these incidents. Though more theories continue to arise, no one has been able to prove the exact explanation behind this phenomenon.’

According to reports, for years many villagers believed that ‘evil spirits’ are behind this incident. As per locals, the birds look dazed, disoriented and end up crashing into trees, lights and even buildings.

Jatinga remains isolated from the outside world for nine months due to natural reasons. Also, entry into the village during night time is prohibited.

The migratory birds that have died here include tiger bittern, little egret, black bittern, pond heron, Indian pitta and kingfishers.

This phenomenon started in 1910. However, the outside world became aware of this in 1957. It happened when ornithologist E.P Gee, a British tea planter mentioned about it in his book ‘Wild Life of India’.