Mystery Totem Pole Appears on Coastal Path in South England, Baffles People

In a bizarre incident, a mysterious installation appeared overnight along a coastal path in south-east England. This has resulted in a series of speculations by the locals. While some are saying that it is a prank, others are of the view that this could be related to aliens. The 8ft long wooden pole has been discovered on the cliff tops on the North Downs Way in Kent, between Folkestone and Dover. According to reports, the Dover District Council has asked Kent Wildlife Trust to seek retroactive planning permission if it wishes to keep ‘Perkūnas the Pole’.

Also Read: Women Create Intriguing Optical Illusion Around Pole; Watch Here

Also, the Trust is now appealing to find the original artist to answer some questions about the totem pole.

The area manager, Rickards has said, “The artist behind this would have spent hours painstakingly carving out the details and we are keen to keep it on our reserve. The artwork seems to be a hit with the walkers who have taken selfies and congratulated us on the installation, but we had no idea how it came to be there – it’s a ‘Totem’ mystery!”

️It's a 'totem' mystery to us as to how this sculpture came to be placed on our reserve at Capel-Le-Ferne, and we are trying to trace the artist.‍It is not quite a Banksy, but perhaps the totem pole artist equivalent? Read more on the story: https://t.co/1CB8yzefyD pic.twitter.com/EH2IhcQvLd — Kent Wildlife Trust (@KentWildlife) August 4, 2023

He further explained that they have been given a total of eight weeks to submit planning permission. “The planning application will incur a cost to the Trust, so if anyone would like to make a donation to help fund the process, it would be gratefully received,” he explained.

Also Read: Vistara Celebrates Baby Passenger’s First Birthday Mid-air in Heartwarming Gesture, Pics Go Viral

Dr Francis Young, who happens to be an Oxford University historian and folklorist specialising in the history of religion and belief, has claimed that the pole, which is thought to be carved from a single tree, appeared to suggest a Lithuanian link.