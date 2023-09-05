Mystical Reversed Waterfall In India Leaves Internet Amazed, Know Where It Is

The world is a treasure trove of unique natural phenomena, from the enigmatic Gates of Hell in Turkmenistan to the breathtaking Shilin Stone Forest in China. Nature continually astounds humanity with its wonders. The latest marvel to captivate the internet is a video showcasing a waterfall defying gravity and flowing upward, a sight that challenges conventional expectations.

The mesmerizing video, shared on social media platform X, features water from India’s Naneghat waterfall, often referred to as the Reversed Waterfall of India. Situated in the Junnar region of Maharashtra, this captivating spectacle has left viewers around the world in sheer astonishment. The video’s caption reads, “Strong winds create a reverse waterfall in Maharashtra, India."

Users on the micro-blogging site X couldn’t contain their amazement. One user humorously mused, “Imagine if a fish happens to go over that," reflecting the surreal nature of the phenomenon.

Another individual marvelled at the sight, commenting, “I wouldn’t want to be near there while the wind is that strong. But that is such a beautiful sight to witness."

A poetic perspective was shared by one more user who said, “Life is like a waterfall, it is always moving and there is always an uneven flow to it."

A user labelled the occurrence as a natural wonder and explained that the reversed waterfall is relatively rare, occurring under specific atmospheric conditions, including wind speed, direction, and the angle of the waterfall.

Contrary to what some might expect, there is no complex scientific explanation behind this captivating phenomenon. Instead, it’s attributed to the sheer force of the winds in the area, which exert enough pressure to push the water upward, defying gravity’s pull.

If you want to witness this glory you have to travel from Pune or drive three hours from Mumbai. Also, remember to carry warm clothes as it might be cold due to strong winds near the mountain range. Trek around 4 to 5 km to reach the destination. One must carry an umbrella and snacks along with water. The best time to visit this waterfall is during monsoon as the reverse waterfall happens only when the force of winds is strong.