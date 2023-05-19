Nagaland Minister Comes Up With New Way To Cut Carbs, And It Is Hilarious

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has a remarkable talent for hooking his followers to his social media feed. The politician keeps his fans entertained whether he showcases the mesmerising beauty of his state or makes everyone long for a taste of some delicious Naga recipes. Recently, Temjen Imna Along shared yet another hilarious post, shedding light on how to cut carbs if you want to lose weight.

The picture depicts a doctor suggesting people to cut carbs by riding a bicycle, but the accompanying visual takes a humorous turn as a miniature bicycle is seen cutting a pizza slice. Sharing the picture, the minister humorously captioned, “Always abide by what your doctor says.”

Always abide by what your doctor says… pic.twitter.com/nefG0XrNvq— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 19, 2023

The post has already garnered over 34,000 views and received more than 1,000 likes, showcasing the widespread popularity of Imna Along’s post.

Commenting on the post, one user expressed their admiration, stating, “Sir, you are on another level.”

Sir, u r on another level.😁— Abhishek (@Abhishe74938477) May 19, 2023

Another individual appreciated the post. “Picture that will get me through the day with a smile. Thanks for posting,” the account wrote.

Picture that will get me through the day with a smile. Thanks for posting— Dr Ruchi Anand (@DrRuchiAnand3) May 19, 2023

Others shared memes to highlight the hilarity of the post.

Some had their own spin on Temjen Imna Along’s post.

A few people joked that it was not fair to post photos of pizza in the morning. “You are missing the key word here “RIDE". And not fair to post a picture of pizza that too subah subah,” an account wrote.

You are missing the key word here "RIDE" And not fair to post picture of pizza that too subah subah .— Shweta (@Shweta89437204) May 19, 2023

People are used to planning trips with friends which often end up getting cancelled, and it seems like even Temjen Imna Along has experienced this. In a previous post, he shared a video clip from the iconic Bollywood film ‘Border’ featuring Sunny Deol. Adding a touch of humour, the minister wrote, “Tips: How to Make your Nagaland Trip Successful.”

Tips: How to Make your Nagaland Trip Successful.Share with your friends 😀 pic.twitter.com/fJdHzzFO9p — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 6, 2023

The humorous tweet shared by Temjen Imna Along to promote tourism in Nagaland has garnered significant attention from online users. Many were left in splits by his ability to connect Sunny Deol’s Border with a visit to his state.

Imna Along’s ability to use humour and relatable content in his posts has left his followers eagerly anticipating his next move.