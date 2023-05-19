Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Shares Video of Boy Helping His Mother Battle Storm

Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along is known for sharing quirky posts and videos on Twitter. He has garnered quite some fan following on the micro-blogging site. However, this time, the BJP minister shared a video with a very hard hitting message. The video featured a little boy helping his mother do some chores. And no, these were not the usual daily chores that all of us grow up doing. In the video, the boy was seen helping his mother battle an aggressive storm. Basically, he was helping her close the shop.

The heartwarming video shows the boy helping his mother pull the tarpaulin over their shop. Further into the video, he can be seen running over to pick up a chair that got toppled in the storm. As he brings the chair to his mom, she ties it using a string.

“There is no need of age to understand the responsibility, only the circumstances teach it!" read the translated caption of the video. Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 400K views. “well said, How sweet and wise that kid is. God bless him," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Yes very true, I have gone through with this truth in my own life."

Meanwhile, earlier, the Nagaland minister shared a recipe which reminded him of his mom. In a video which went viral, he shared a recipe for a popular dish from the state - Fermented Taro Leaves with Smoked Pork.

In his Twitter caption, Temjen Imna Along expressed his fondness for his mother’s cooking, stating that the recipe reminded him of his mom’s dish. He also admitted that he misses his home.