Did You Know Narayana Murthy Quit Job on His Wife's Birthday in 1976? Here's How She Reacted

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, speaking at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 that was held on July 7 in Bengaluru, shared an anecdote about his decision to resign from his job on his wife Sudha Murty’s birthday in 1976, to pursue his entrepreneurial aspirations. He emphasised the unconditional support he received from his wife throughout his journey.

In response to a question from his son Rohan, the founder of Soroco, about how he convinced his family to embark on a new venture, Mr. Murthy recounted the incident, saying, “I was very lucky in that I had the support of my wife. I still remember when I resigned on her birthday on 19 August 1976, I met her and wished her a happy birthday. I told her that I have resigned." He recalled that amidst laughter from the audience and added, “She smiled like she always does and said ‘not an issue.’ We will live within whatever means we have, I will fully support you and you will succeed." The crowd applauded, and the camera captured Sudha Murty’s smiling face.

Mr. Murthy also shared how, following his resignation, he distanced himself from the rest of the social world. As he explained, “I was very friendly with my friend (Sudha Murty). She was the only person I confided in, and she was an unbelievable support."

He further revealed the aspects of his childhood environment, stating that he grew up with a lot of freedom. He reflected, “We were eight children. My mother was always in the kitchen, cooking from 6 am to 9 pm. My father took his government job very seriously, spending long hours at the office from 8 am to 8 pm. This environment allowed us great freedom. My father never asked us what we were going to do, whether we had eaten well or slept well. Those were not the questions he asked."

Such circumstances, thus, played a role in fostering a deep friendship between him and his wife.

Following Mr. Murthy’s account, Sudha Murty took the stage and dedicated a brief yet poignant tribute to all the wives of entrepreneurs, acknowledging their unwavering support. “A woman has to be stronger than a man," she asserted.

“Every entrepreneur’s wife, I feel, she is more gifted, more hard-working than their husband, a better manager, an excellent CEO, and a great companion. And they believe their husband’s words. Most of them are impractical but accepting. All these women, who have made wonderful things for their husbands – the honour should go to them," added the renowned author and philanthropist, garnering applause from the audience.