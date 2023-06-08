NASA is Blasting Off to Explore a Metal World in Space

NASA will soon be sending a probe into space to study a distant asteroid whose composition is thought to include numerous metals. The aim is to study their quality and quantity, which could help better understand the formation of certain celestial bodies. The US space agency, NASA, has announced that its long-delayed Psyche mission will finally be officially launching by the end of the year. The Psyche Mission aims to send a space probe to study the asteroid known as 16 Psyche, whose core is composed in part of metal. This opportunity to explore the asteroid’s metallic core could help gain a better understanding of the formation of planets and our solar system.

The launch of an exploration probe is scheduled for October 2023, attached to a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. However, it will not reach its target, the asteroid 16 Psyche, until August 2029. It is expected to remain in orbit for 26 months, to better comprehend and analyze the presence of metals, notably nickel, iron and even gold, in the composition of this asteroid, measuring more than 200 km in diameter, and located between Mars and Jupiter.

For the first time, NASA’s mission won’t involve exploring a distant world of rock and ice, but rather one of metals that are also found on Earth. The aim is to get as close as possible to the core of this asteroid in order to determine the origin and age of these metals and, more generally, to characterize the overall topography of 16 Psyche. These observations could improve our understanding of the formation of other celestial bodies, starting with planets.