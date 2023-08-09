NASA Just Discovered a 'Question Mark' in the Distant Space and Everyone is Puzzled

The universe is full of fascinating sights and the complete unknown. A bizarre image which has surfaced on the internet features a mysterious astronomical object and it looks exactly like a ‘question mark’. Now going viral, this cosmic object has become a talk of the town. NASA’s James Webb telescope captured the rare sight and ever since then it has people coming up with bizarre conspiracy theories. Reddit user, u/penisslayer24, posted the photo on the social media platform and ever since then it has garnered tons of responses.

It happened when the telescope captured an image of a pair of actively forming stars in a star system. Known as Herbig-Haro 46/47, the star system also features a ‘question mark’ in the middle.

“NASA’s James Webb telescope has spotted a giant ‘question mark’ object in deep space,” read the caption. Here, have a look for yourself:

“Forget the question mark for a second. I find it absolutely fascinating that this is a real small picture example of hundreds if not thousands of galaxies in outer space. Then within those galaxies are millions and billions of stars/planets. We would be fools to believe that there aren’t more intelligent beings out there somewhere,” wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “The answer to the question of the universe, finally!!!”

One Reddit user wrote, “It’s kinda funny if it was a sign from aliens like “WTF are you doing?” Stop looking over here mind your business lol.”

Meanwhile, the Independent claims that many scientists believe that it could be a distant galaxy or maybe the consequence of two galaxies interacting with each other.