NASA Scientist Claims Venus Is The Most Likely Place To Find Alien Life In Our Solar System

In recent years, the fascination with alien life has grown among space enthusiasts and experts, sparking discussions about life beyond our planet. While numerous claims of UFO sightings have been dismissed by governments, a NASA scientist has now come forward with a bold statement. Dr Michelle Thaller, a scientist at Goddard Space Flight Center, shared her opinion about the existence of alien life. In an interview with The US Sun, she discussed her theories on where aliens might be hiding. She believes that humans will discover life on another planet, possibly within the Solar System, but acknowledges that they don’t have complete proof yet.

However, Thaller thinks the discovery is much closer and reveals, “We see possible signs of life in the atmosphere of Venus. Possibly underneath the ice in the icy moons of Jupiter and Saturn. The Solar System may be teaming with simple life, microbial life."

Despite the risky conditions of Venus, which would immediately kill humans landing there, numerous studies claim there is the existence of microbial life within its clouds. Thaller asserts, “I never expected Venus. Venus is now one where we see something in the atmosphere that looks very much like it could be produced by bacteria."

Addressing the audience at the Beyond the Light exhibition in New York City, US, which offers citizens to explore deep space, Michelle Thaller shared, “I think it’s only a matter of time until we have proof that it’s in the Solar System. But that’s the thing, we’re waiting until there’s nothing else it could possibly be because can you imagine the kind of trouble we’d get in. We don’t have absolute proof yet. Do I think there’s life out there? Absolutely."

According to the Daily Mail, Venus has a similar size and mass to Earth, but it has a boiling surface temperature of 867°F (464°C).

Meanwhile, Professor Dominic Papineau an astrobiologist at the University College of London, believes that Thaller’s views are challenging to consider. He explained that in the search for extraterrestrial life, “we need to find liquid water and to find extraterrestrial fossils requires looking for sedimentary rocks that were associated with liquid water in the past.” He added that imagining life on Venus is complex due to its hot surface, despite studies claiming that there was water in the planet years ago.

However, Professor Dominic Papineau and Michelle Thaller agree that the icy moons within our solar system might also be a potential location for alien life.