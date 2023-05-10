NASA Warns a 650-foot Wide Asteroid Heading Towards Earth At Tremendous Speed

Space agencies often issue warnings and caution alarms for various near-Earth asteroids. However, an asteroid has to be at least 96 kilometres wide to be considered a planet killer, but that doesn’t mean that the warnings given by NASA should be taken lightly. Recently, the space organisation issued a warning that a 650 feet wide asteroid will pass close to Earth.

NASA has named the asteroid 2023 CL3 and put it under the category of Earth Close Approaches list. They have revealed that an asteroid of that size could do serious damage if it collides with Earth. It has also been found that it is expected to pass Earth on May 24 at a distance of just under 72 lakh kilometres from the planet. However, the distance is considered a lot, but as it is travelling at a speed of 25,000 km/h, NASA believes that there are chances that it could change its direction and come closer to Earth.

Presently, there is no need for humans to be worried, but NASA has estimated that if such a big stone that is travelling at a high speed is moving so close to the Earth, then it could be a big threat to humans as the Earth wouldn’t be able to defend it. Due to this, NASA is developing a defence mechanism against such asteroids. Last year, they launched a double asteroid redirection test mission. It allowed the organisation to detect the orbit of an asteroid called Dimorphos.

However, many people have been pointing out that NASA is still not well prepared for such asteroids. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sparked his concern and tweeted, “A big rock will hit Earth eventually & we currently have no defence."

Recently, another warning was posted by NASA for an asteroid named 2023 HG1 that was estimated to be between 45-110 feet in size and was racing towards Earth at a speed of 7200 KMPH on May 9. However, the celestial rock caused no damage as it was at a safe distance of 4.16 million kilometres.

