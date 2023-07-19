NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Captures Stunning Pic Of Saturn And Its Moon Mimas

When space is the topic of any discussion, it normally grabs the eyeballs. Considering the curiosity, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) always keeps the general masses updated about their latest space explorations. With the emergence of social media platforms, it has become easier for the organisation to share images and videos of their discoveries. Recently, NASA dropped a fascinating picture of Saturn and its moon Mimas on Instagram. The photograph was captured by the Cassini spacecraft from a distance of almost 576,000 miles (927,000 km). The stunning image shows a large portion of Saturn and its ring, while viewers can also spot its moon at a distance.

The Cassini spacecraft managed to take the picture when it was studying Saturn’s atmosphere, magnetosphere, moons and rings, zooming through the planet’s system. In the caption of the post, NASA also shared a description of the photograph.

The rings of Saturn which were captured at an angle, could be seen creating a thin line across the planet’s yellow surface. Just beneath the rings, one could notice the moon Mimas appearing as a small dot. “Though the lean in the image is just a result of the perspective of Cassini, Saturn is similarly tilted like Earth. Seasons on the ringed planet last seven Earth years,” NASA explained in the caption.

A brief history of the Cassini spacecraft was also attached to the Instagram post. Cassini, accompanied by Huygens Probe landed on the surface of Saturn’s largest moon Titan in 2005, becoming the very “first human-made object to land on a world in the distant outer solar system.” It also holds the record for making the most distant landing from Earth. “Together, Cassini-Huygens revealed much about the stormy gas giant and its many moons, showing us that Titan may be one of the best places to search for life in our solar system,” the caption further read.

Since being shared, the Instagram post has garnered more than 6,28,000 likes. Joking about Mimas’ size in respect of Saturn, a user commented, “I thought that spot was dirt on my screen. And I tried to remove it.” Another user was quick to acknowledge, “How spectacular this view is.” “I love seeing the shadows from the rings,” a user wrote.