NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Visuals Of Jellyfish Galaxy 700 Million Light-Years Away

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured an incredible picture of a distant galaxy. Known as JO206, this stunning ‘jellyfish’ galaxy resides over 700 million light-years away in the constellation Aquarius. In a snapshot shared on NASA’s ‘nasahubble’ Instagram page, JW209 appears as a jellyfish gracefully navigating the dark void. In the caption, NASA explains JW209’s spiral structure. The galaxy has a vibrant inner disk adorned with bluish and reddish spots of star formation scattered throughout its arms. Surrounding the galaxy is an outer disk of pale, dim dust that adds to its beauty. But, what truly captivates the viewer is the sight of several arms being pulled away from the disk, stretching into long, faint trails that cross the image. The scene is further accentuated by three bright stars against the dark backdrop.

Jellyfish galaxies have tendrils of bright star formation resembling the aquatic animal.

These tendrils form through interactions with the intra-cluster medium, drawing gas and creating unique star formation conditions. Hubble Space Telescope’s observations show no major differences in star formation between the galaxy’s disk and its tentacles.

The image shared by NASA received widespread acclaim from Instagram users. The comment section overflowed with amazement and awe as viewers expressed their astonishment. Words like “Stunning shot" and “wow" filled the comments, accompanied by heart and heart-eye emojis, conveying admiration for the spectacular view from space.

Earlier, the Hubble telescope observed another jellyfish galaxy named JW39, located 900 million light-years away in the Coma Berenices constellation. This galaxy, like others in galaxy clusters, faces a challenging environment with gravitational distortions and the presence of a hot plasma called the intra-cluster medium. These factors result in trailing tendrils of star formation.

NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) have been operating the Hubble telescope to study several jellyfish galaxies over the past two years.

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in April 1990 following several decades of research. The telescope has dished out innumerable scientific observations that have revolutionized humanity’s understanding of the universe.

From determining the age of the universe to observing various changes in the celestial bodies, the telescope has proved to be one of the greatest scientific equipment working in space.