National Chartered Accountants Day 2023 Brings The Best Jokes And Memes

National Chartered Accountants Day also popularly known as CA Day is celebrated annually on July 1 every year. The objective of the day is to commemorate the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Established in 1949, ICAI is said to be the second-largest governing body of CA all across the world. CA Day recognises the contribution of India’s financial and accounting organizations while also appreciating the efforts of students and CA professionals in society. On the special occasion of CA Day 2023, here we have curated funny CA jokes and memes that you can send across today.

CA Day funny jokes and memes:

This photo essentially captures what a CA student ordinarily feels while preparing for the exams.

A Twitter user used a hilarious pun to describe how CA students have to take multiple attempts before clearing the exam, “I have a joke on CA. I think you’ll need another attempt.”

I have a joke on CA. I think you'll need another attempt. #TrendingTonight #CAJokes— Mayur Tank (@ConsultMayur) July 24, 2020

Here’s a funny clip for CA final students who tackled out-of-the-box questions in their Audit question paper.

This joke describes how prioritizing work over family function is deemed normal among the CA community.

“Bhagwan is the only sahara,” is how CA students feel moments before the ICAI is about to declare the results.

When you know that icai is going to declare results soon and bhagwan is only sahara now #caresults #camemes #icaiexams pic.twitter.com/7NNkB2IRq4— DUKHI AATMA (@Dukhi_atma_hu) July 11, 2022

The process of becoming a CA affects a person’s love life too.

Take a look:

It often happens that people opt for CA out of sheer determination but their passion diminishes after a while and this meme captures the feeling in the most hilarious manner.

How it started : meine CA liya hai😎How its going : CA meri le raha hai 😭#calife #castudents #camemes — Shivam Kansal (@shivamkansalca) January 3, 2021

University jokes are deemed relatable for almost every CA student. Check it out here:

Totally Relatable! Hit like If you can relate to this!...#FHCOnline#CAmemes pic.twitter.com/ar0ElrXxuY— Farooq Haque Classes (@FHC_Updates) August 24, 2018

This Twitterati used Alia Bhatt’s iconic “Mujhe ghar jaana hai (I want to go home)” meme from Raazi to highlight the effects of attending 15 days of Costing classes.

Me after 2 days of costing class: Maine toh apni factory khol Deni hai.Me after 15th day of costing class:#CA #CAlife #CAmemes pic.twitter.com/u07eWPJYWa— Tanishahaha (@letsnaacho) August 1, 2020

This meme pokes fun at how CA students study their course more than 8 times during the entire course. It reads, “When I was in school I used to think, ‘Only if I had more time, I could’ve prepared better.’ Now I’m studying CA. Hum sabko pass kardo (Please let us all pass). I’m sure all of us have studied the course at least 8 times. 7 phero mein toh shaadi ho jaati hai.”

CA Day 2023 celebrates ICAI’s 75th year of existence.