National Chartered Accountants Day 2023 Brings The Best Jokes And Memes
3-MIN READ

National Chartered Accountants Day 2023 Brings The Best Jokes And Memes

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 11:31 IST

New Delhi, India

The day commemorates the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). To mark this day, share these memes and jokes with your CA friends.

National Chartered Accountants Day also popularly known as CA Day is celebrated annually on July 1 every year. The objective of the day is to commemorate the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Established in 1949, ICAI is said to be the second-largest governing body of CA all across the world. CA Day recognises the contribution of India’s financial and accounting organizations while also appreciating the efforts of students and CA professionals in society. On the special occasion of CA Day 2023, here we have curated funny CA jokes and memes that you can send across today.

CA Day funny jokes and memes:

This photo essentially captures what a CA student ordinarily feels while preparing for the exams.

A Twitter user used a hilarious pun to describe how CA students have to take multiple attempts before clearing the exam, “I have a joke on CA. I think you’ll need another attempt.”

Here’s a funny clip for CA final students who tackled out-of-the-box questions in their Audit question paper.

This joke describes how prioritizing work over family function is deemed normal among the CA community.

“Bhagwan is the only sahara,” is how CA students feel moments before the ICAI is about to declare the results.

The process of becoming a CA affects a person’s love life too.

Take a look:

It often happens that people opt for CA out of sheer determination but their passion diminishes after a while and this meme captures the feeling in the most hilarious manner.

University jokes are deemed relatable for almost every CA student. Check it out here:

This Twitterati used Alia Bhatt’s iconic “Mujhe ghar jaana hai (I want to go home)” meme from Raazi to highlight the effects of attending 15 days of Costing classes.

This meme pokes fun at how CA students study their course more than 8 times during the entire course. It reads, “When I was in school I used to think, ‘Only if I had more time, I could’ve prepared better.’ Now I’m studying CA. Hum sabko pass kardo (Please let us all pass). I’m sure all of us have studied the course at least 8 times. 7 phero mein toh shaadi ho jaati hai.”

CA Day 2023 celebrates ICAI’s 75th year of existence.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
first published:July 01, 2023, 11:31 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 11:31 IST