Naveen-ul-Haq Reacts to 'Kohli' Chants As Lucknow Crowd Teases Him During LSG vs MI Game

When it comes to the game, Naveen-ul-Haq has been missing in action for a whopping two weeks. But his action-packed antics on social media have been going strong! The Lucknow Super Giants fans last caught a glimpse of him on the cricket field during that sizzling showdown with the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1, the match that was more about the spicy clash between him and Virat Kohli. Since then, the Afghanistan pacer has been making headlines solely for his off-field shenanigans, keeping the fiery feud alive. So, when he finally made his return after that infamous exchange against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, there was no way it could go unnoticed. And guess what? It didn’t! Thanks to the wild and wacky crowd and their hilarious antics!

The fiery crowd at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium knew how to keep the hype alive. When Naveen found himself near the boundary while fielding on the ground, they slyly began chanting “Kohli, Kohli" from the stands. The chants reverberated throughout the stadium, catching Naveen’s attention. To everyone’s surprise, he didn’t back down from the playful banter. With a mischievous grin plastered across his face, Naveen responded by signaling the crowd to turn up the volume even higher. Using his hands, he encouraged them to keep the teasing going, implying that their chants didn’t bother him one bit. Oh, sure!

Watch the Video:

Lucknow crowd Teases Naveen ul haq with kohli kohli chants 😂🔥#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/r3o7f5BHIr— Cricpedia. (@_Cricpedia) May 17, 2023

Meanwhile, that wasn’t the only instance in the match when the fans chose to ruffle Naveen’s feathers. During the second of his two overs in the powerplay, the Lucknow crowd erupted with their repeated “Kohli" chants. But instead of getting flustered, Naveen tried to stay focused on his delivery. Unfortunately for him, Rohit Sharma managed to pick up on one of his slower deliveries and effortlessly flicked it for a stunning 65-meter six over square leg.

Though Naveen encountered some obstacles in showcasing his skills, his team’s triumph in the final over of the match was nothing short of remarkable.