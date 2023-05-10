Naveen-ul-Haq Relishes 'Mango' While Kohli, RCB Perish and Fans Rally With Memes

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and India batter Virat Kohli are still going head-to-head after their fiery exchange at Ekana Stadium. These two just can’t seem to resist throwing indirect jabs at each other, leaving fans wondering when this epic feud will finally come to an end. And it seems Naveen is upping the ante - he recently posted a cryptic Instagram post from his hotel room while watching the MI vs RCB match, munching on some mouth-watering ‘sweet mangoes’. But what really got fans talking was the fact that he posted the pic right after Kohli got dismissed. Was this a cheeky way of roasting his opponent?

But, wait, the fun didn’t stop there! After MI effortlessly thrashed RCB by six wickets, Naveen struck again with another enigmatic post. “Round 2 with these. One of the best mangoes I’ve ever had thanks @dhaval_parab bhai,” he wrote in his IG story. Looks like Naveen’s not backing down anytime soon, and fans are loving it! They’ve jumped right into the action, flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes, soaking up every ounce of entertainment this clash has to offer.

naveen ul haq says something to you pic.twitter.com/KaOG43FSPp— Avinash Singh. (@AvinashSinghWR) May 10, 2023

Gautam Gambhir calling Naveen-ul-Haq after Virat Kohli’s dismissal pic.twitter.com/DoJgMp3lEY— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 9, 2023

Naveen ul haq again bodied virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/ioCcwaxN4s— ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 9, 2023

Naveen-ul-Haq drafting Instagram stories to post after RCB’s loss pic.twitter.com/TP6hxYJsZI— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 9, 2023

Naveen Ul haq is happier than all of Mumbai Indians fans pic.twitter.com/CljsaK7ptJ— ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) May 9, 2023

Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-Ul-Haq outside Virat Kohli's hotel room after the match. pic.twitter.com/L6aq675KZ4— Sai Teja (@csaitheja) May 9, 2023

Nobody….. literally nobody. Gautam Gambhir and Naveen ul haq in LSG's hotel -pic.twitter.com/8W7zZzrqfq — ❤️ (@suprVK) May 9, 2023

Naveen Ul Haq after Virat Kohli lost match. pic.twitter.com/yG6i7rBQhP— Ashutosh Srivastava (@imAshutosh08) May 10, 2023

Naveen ul haq enjoying mangoes pic.twitter.com/0J6YXzcRK3— मिस वेली (@velli__09) May 10, 2023

Fans even uncovered that it wasn’t just Naveen taking jabs at Kohli. Even Gautam Gambhir, the LSG mentor, seemed to subtly taunt the RCB star after their May 1st altercation. Gambhir took to Instagram and heaped praise on MI’s Australian pacer, Jason Behrendorff, who put up a remarkable performance by dismissing not only Kohli but also RCB’s Glenn Maxwell and Anuj Rawat. It just seems like the gloves are off and everyone is getting in on the fun of this ongoing cricketing feud!

When will this end? Only time will tell!

