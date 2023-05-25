CHANGE LANGUAGE
Naveen-ul-Haq Trolled Brutally With 'Mango' Memes After LSG Eliminated From IPL By MI

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter Takes Jibe At Naveen-ul-Haq With 'Mango' Memes. (Image: News18)

MI Vs LSG: Twitter takes endless jibes at Afghanistan paceman Naveen-ul-Haq with mango memes after LSG got eliminated from IPL 2023.

Naveen-ul-Haq and mango memes have been dominating microblogging site Twitter ever since Lucknow Super Giants were crushed by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 on Wednesday night. And Afghanistan paceman Naveen-ul-Haq has been amid the wrath of these fruity memes. Not just the meme community but brands such as Swiggy and Zomato also joined the bandwagon to dish out not-so-sweet memes to take shots at the LSG bowler.

For context, it all started when the LSG pacer cleverly shared a ‘sweet mango’ story to tease Virat Kohli after his disappointing wicket. These mangoes became even sweeter when RCB lost to Mumbai in a run-chase.

“Someone from Bangalore has just ordered 10kg mangoes," wrote Swiggy Instamart taking a swipe at the cricketer. Many people have shared mango memes ever since then.

    Meanwhile, Naveen claimed a four-fer against the five-time champions in the eliminator. However, he was not able to avoid an 81-run thrashing at Chepauk. He has been in the spotlight since his angry exchanges with Kohli during a league game against RCB and was constantly booed by the Chepauk crowd. Despite this, he did well and claimed the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green and Tilak Varma.

