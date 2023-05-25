Naveen-ul-Haq Trolled Brutally With 'Mango' Memes After LSG Eliminated From IPL By MI

Naveen-ul-Haq and mango memes have been dominating microblogging site Twitter ever since Lucknow Super Giants were crushed by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 on Wednesday night. And Afghanistan paceman Naveen-ul-Haq has been amid the wrath of these fruity memes. Not just the meme community but brands such as Swiggy and Zomato also joined the bandwagon to dish out not-so-sweet memes to take shots at the LSG bowler.

For context, it all started when the LSG pacer cleverly shared a ‘sweet mango’ story to tease Virat Kohli after his disappointing wicket. These mangoes became even sweeter when RCB lost to Mumbai in a run-chase.

“Someone from Bangalore has just ordered 10kg mangoes," wrote Swiggy Instamart taking a swipe at the cricketer. Many people have shared mango memes ever since then.

Swiggy and Zomato destroyed LSG and that mango lover naveen ul haq pic.twitter.com/gbswQ0z8Od— ♔ (@godvilliers17) May 24, 2023

Everyone with Mango posts all over + they even replicated his celebration Naveen Ul Haq getting the taste of his own medicine pic.twitter.com/9AKzE5rLxk— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 24, 2023

Sweet Mangoes" Naveen ul haq and Gambhir pic.twitter.com/9c3oqTFyc1— sumit ࿕ (@sumityou50) May 25, 2023

Reporter : what will you do after IPL?Naveen ul haq : My time to eat mangoes is over, now I have to sell mangoes myself (smile in pain) pic.twitter.com/rKq4a5ttkC — H (@hp_mode2) May 25, 2023

Bye Bye Naveen Ul HaqYou got the exact kind of mangoes you deserved pic.twitter.com/2foGBx8mqX— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 24, 2023

Sweet mangoes Feeling sad for naveen with 99 others AI SPEAKING FAX BRUHH @LucknowIPL #naveenulhaq #sweetmango pic.twitter.com/NcNQV5eiY4— Subho (@Subhoje04145686) May 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Naveen claimed a four-fer against the five-time champions in the eliminator. However, he was not able to avoid an 81-run thrashing at Chepauk. He has been in the spotlight since his angry exchanges with Kohli during a league game against RCB and was constantly booed by the Chepauk crowd. Despite this, he did well and claimed the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green and Tilak Varma.