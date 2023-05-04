Naveen-ul-Haq's Contrasting Photos With Dhoni, Kohli Prove Temperatures are Rising in IPL 2023

Two photos of Naveen-ul-Haq with Virat Kohli and with MS Dhoni respectively are being shared by fans as proof of soaring temperatures in IPL 2023. After Naveen and Kohli were seen beefing with each other during the May 1 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the two cricketers seemingly dragged it back to Instagram as well. Now, of the two aforementioned photos, one shows Naveen greeting Dhoni and smilingly posing for a photo on Wednesday but LSG vs CSK match was called off.

The other photo is from the moment when the drama started between Kohli and Naveen and eventually snowballed into Kohli having a verbal altercation with Gautam Gambhir. In the video, Kohli and Naveen greet each other after the match, with the latter appearing rather aggressive. The two photos, according to fans, present a stark contrast in Naveen’s stance.

Though most Twitter users were happy to relish in the drama, sharing more photos of cricketers with Dhoni and Kohli respectively, one pointed out that the situations in the two photos were obviously different. Is the beef escalating or are IPL fans fanning the flames? You decide.

Naveen with kohli & Naveen with MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/75rj59pgXz— ` (@rahulmsd_91) May 4, 2023

Jo bhi bolo kholi straight forward toh haiStraight forwardness > > > > https://t.co/537dCOhJ8h — (@meinsamriti) May 4, 2023

Situation is different dude!— Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) May 4, 2023

Avesh khan ke against pic.twitter.com/KT5Hs7EVOT— Mr tweet‍(#ekmkb) (@ultrasavagelon) May 4, 2023

Avesh Khan with Kohli Avesh Khan With Dhoni https://t.co/CflAhLieKu pic.twitter.com/28KIh7PrFm— FOR G O A T ¹⁸ (@OGVK18) May 4, 2023

Sanjeev Goenka Sanjeev Goenka With Dhoni With King Kohli https://t.co/n4Mtc8DzKf pic.twitter.com/onxKZIwcMW— Dhruv ✨️ (@KohlicDhruv) May 4, 2023

Kohli and Gambhir’s feud, which dates back to 2013, seems to have cost the duo dearly as well. After the match when the two locked horns in the now epic beef, BCCI subsequently sanctioned both Kohli and Gambhir, handing them a 100% match fee fine. As per a Cricbuzz report, it would be RCB and not Kohli who would pay the fine, since in the RCB franchise culture, cricketers are considered to be putting their bodies on the line for the team.

