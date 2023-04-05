CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Need Mugshot': Donald Trump's Arrest Has Twitter Police Arriving With Memes

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 16:08 IST

Following Donald Trump's surrender to New York Court, memes and jokes have flooded sites, turning the situation into a full-blown memefest online.

On Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered himself to authorities in New York City after being indicted on felonies related to an alleged hush money scheme. Trump was taken into custody following charges by the Manhattan district attorney for his involvement in a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Since then, the Twitter police have been tracking Trump with memes and jokes, taking social media by storm.

Although the internet is abuzz with interest in the unfolding situation, some have taken to humour and weird jokes to stay updated. Memes and everything have flooded sites, turning the situation into a full-blown memefest. One particular meme moment has emerged from the fact that Trump did not have a mugshot taken during his booking process.

Since the announcement of his indictment last Thursday, there has been a great deal of public interest in Trump’s appearance, leading to widespread scrutiny and the creation of memes. Some have even shared AI-generated photos of Trump’s headshot and the scene in Manhattan, while others have made jokes about his decision to appear in person, calling it ‘unnecessary’.

Meanwhile, Trump has entered a plea of not guilty to 34 felony counts, which include allegations of falsifying business records. In a statement made to supporters at Mar-a-Lago, he maintained his innocence, stating, “The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it." The charges levelled against him include some related to mischaracterizing for tax purposes. One notable charge is related to a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged that she received $130,000 from Trump just before his election victory in exchange for her silence regarding an affair. Despite the charges, Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

