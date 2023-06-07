'Need To Bring Only Vegan Lunch': Bizarre Office Rule Sparks Debate

A perplexed Reddit user is asking for the internet’s opinion about a bizarre office rule. If you’re a die-hard meat lover, you probably won’t like the condition. Sharing a screenshot of the company’s requirements, the anonymous user, looking for a job, highlighted that the workplace was “strictly vegan.” So much so that the employees can’t carry non-vegan food in their lunch nor can be seen eating any animal-based product on site.

“Applied for a job, received this in an email. Can they really force this upon me or not hire me based on this,” asked the Reddit user while sharing the screenshot. One of the clauses in the requirement section emphasizes the employer isn’t asking the jobseeker to become a vegan, but there’re strict rules about the dietary choice in the office premises.

“Our workplaces are strictly vegan. You do not have to be vegan away from work, but you do need to bring a vegan lunch and have plant milk to eat on-site or eat lunch off-site. Can you confirm you are fine with this," reads the company’s prerequisite. Take a look at it here:

The bizarre condition seems to have left the internet divided. While a majority of people are calling it fair and perfectly reasonable if the firm is informing job seekers about the condition ahead of time. Many also stressed the fact the condition isn’t being forced upon if the company is asking for confirmation beforehand. A user shed light on the issue of cross-contamination of food, “There’s a vegan market here that has those exact same rules for employees. They don’t want to risk any cross-contamination from your lunch.”

Another dwelled deeper into the legality of the matter claiming dietary requirements do not fall under a protected class. “They can definitely choose to not allow meat on their worksite. As long as it doesn’t violate protections for gender, religion, or disability they can set whatever rule they want,” said the user.

Another agreed, “This is true. Unless it would be an ADA violation for you (with a history of related medical issues) they can definitely enforce it.” One more said, “As long as you can leave for lunch it’s all good. I wouldn’t work there, but there’s nothing illegal about it.”

Meanwhile, meat lovers also had vivid opinions on the matter. A person said, “I will be a worktime vegan if the pay is good enough”. Another disagreed, “No job is worth that kind of nonsense.” One more said, “I wouldn’t apply for that job dude.”