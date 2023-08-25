Needlefish Pierces Through Indonesian Teen's Neck On Fishing Trip, Removed After Hours

Have you ever imagined that while fishing, you could get attacked by one of the deadliest aquatic animals? Something similar happened with an Indonesian teenager. Muhammad Idul was attacked by a needlefish. He shared how the force of the needlefish impaling itself in his neck threw him from his boat and into the water. Following this, he desperately swam to shore and sprinted to a hospital which was 90 90-minute drive from the shore. The incident was reported in January 2020, when Idul was just 16 years old.

Idul surprisingly is alive and healthy and able to narrate his story all because of the quick thinking of his friend, brilliant surgeons and a bit of luck. The injury has turned Idul into a sort of star after pictures of the fish in his neck went viral on social media.

In a chat with BBC Indonesia just five days after the accident, Idul shared that it was supposed to be a late-night fishing trip with a school friend, Sardi. Recalling the incident, he said that Sardi’s boat sailed off first and then he went on another boat. He turned on the flashlight after he said about 500 meters from the beach’s shore. “A needlefish suddenly jumped out of the water and stabbed my neck," he added.

Due to its force, he fell off the boat into the water in the dark. The fish’s long slender and sharp jaws pierced right through his neck from just under his chin to the base of his skull. The fish was still thrashing and pushing the boy around in the water as it tried to escape.

Idul added that he grabbed the fish tightly, hoping he could stop it making the injury worse. He mentioned that when he sought Sardi’s help, his friend cautioned him by stopping him from trying to remove the fish to prevent bleeding.

Idul somehow managed to swim back to the shore while holding the 75 cm long fish in his arms that was still stuck in his neck. His father rushed him to a hospital in Bau-Bau which was about an hour-and-a-half from their village in South Buton, South East Sulawesi. The doctors managed to cut the fish and kept its head stuck inside Idul’s neck as they didn’t have the right equipment.

To remove it, they travelled to a provincial hospital in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi. In the hospital, five specialists carefully examined and removed the fish’s head from Idul’s neck in an hour-long surgery.

The incident did not scare Idul from fishing but made him aware to be cautious and he learned a lesson that needlefish can’t tolerate light due to which it jumped out of the water.