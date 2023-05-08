Neem Leaves On This Nalanda Tomb Have Two Different Tastes, Read To Know More

Neem leaf is known for its bitterness. But have you ever heard about neem leaves with a sweet taste? According to a recent report, there is a neem tree in Nalanda that has two tastes, bitter and sweet both. This giant neem tree in Nalanda can be found on the tomb of Hazrat Usman Haroon Chishti, master of Moinuddin Chishti, in Belchhi village of Bihar. The speciality of that tree is that the leaves of all the branches taste bitter, but except for the one branch, which is above the mausoleum of Ustad Hazrat Haroon Chishti, its leaves taste sweet.

There is also a well next to the tree whose water is saltier than the sea. It is said that if one faces any stomach problem, they would get cured after drinking the water from the well. But in recent years, this place has been covered due to the lack of space in the mosque. And next to it are two wells, and their water is sweet.

Every year, a fair is organised here on the occasion of Urs ( the death anniversary of a Sufi saint), where pilgrims from neighbouring Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, UP and Delhi, come here to pay obeisance. The festival begins with worship, followed by langar. On the first day, only the Khuddam tombs of Syed Suja Uddin Mohd, Syed Naushad Ahmed, Syed Shahid Imam and Syed Arif Raza are opened, while others remain closed. However, at four o’clock in the evening, the entire Belcchi Sharif village gets filled with a crowd of devotees.

Khuddam Syed Suja Uddin Mohammad, a knowledgeable and local villager of this tomb, said that Baba Hazrat Usman Haroon Chishti stays here. The biggest miracle of the tomb is that there is an old neem tree at the head of the tomb. Its branches are spread in all four directions, and one of its branches is leaning on the tomb. The most surprising thing is that the whole tree’s leaf is bitter, other than the branch leaning on the tomb, he added.

The villager further said that the neem tree was planted by a disciple of Hazrat Usman Haroon Chishti about 500 years ago. During Urs, a large number of devotees visit this place every day. People come and offer flowers of reverence. Khuddam Syed Suja Uddin Mohammad shared that Baba’s tomb is more than 800 years old.

