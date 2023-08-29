'Neeraj at 25': Indian Javelin GOAT's Win Has Folks Wondering What They Were Doing at His Age

India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian gold medalist at the World Athletics Championship. The 25-year-old claimed the title with a throw of 88.17m, during the final round, in Budapest, Hungary. As soon as Neeraj emerged victorious, images and videos started surfacing on several social media platforms. With this, congratulatory messages also started pouring in from leaders and fans.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Gives Fitting Reply to Reporter Asking About Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

As people shared motivational and inspiring messages, memers also took full advantage and did not leave out the moment as they started a meme trend on ‘X’. ‘Neeraj at 25’ is the current meme trend which has people hooked. As a part of the trend, people are comparing their life with the massive victory of Neeraj.

Here are a few viral memes:

Neeraj at 25 : Me : pic.twitter.com/w5qVHS4r3n— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) August 28, 2023

Neeraj at 25 : Me : pic.twitter.com/g7QY5fINQR— isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) August 28, 2023

Neeraj at 25 : Me : pic.twitter.com/gzJjd20P8l— Taha (@tahaactually) August 28, 2023

Neeraj at 25 : Me : pic.twitter.com/ZHrJsfJbLj— Bro (@abroverse) August 28, 2023

Neeraj at 25 : Me at: 29 pic.twitter.com/TEdm9z4ZJC—  (@qasim_says_) August 28, 2023

Neeraj at 25 : Me : pic.twitter.com/kKvVDCCxFw— Aastha (anarkali's version) (@ekaasthaaisibhi) August 28, 2023

Neeraj Chopra becomes First Indian to win a Gold medal at #WorldAthleticsChampionships . not 25 yrs but still pic.twitter.com/WX1j0i90CW— Bala⁴⁵Rohit (@bala45_rohit) August 28, 2023

Also Read: ‘There is No Finish Line’: Neeraj Chopra’s Inspirational Words Get Lauded After His Historic Win

Meanwhile, earlier, Indian cricket commentator Harsh Bhogle shared an inspiring quote by Neeraj on micro blogging site ‘X’. Bhogle reposted the image from a fan. In the image, Chopra can be seen during a press conference. On being asked, “What motivates a man who has won everything there is to win?” Chopra says, “Throwers don’t have a finish line.” Chopra’s inspirational words are now being lauded by fans on social media. Bhogle shared the post, as he wrote, “What a lovely thought. ‘There is no finish line’. Sometimes, especially in the corporate world, we play for the finish line and don’t realise we can actually be much better than that!”