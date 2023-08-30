Neeraj Chopra Reveals How He Started With Javelin in This Old Video, Fans Laud Humility

Ace Javelin player Neeraj Chopra has etched his name into history once again after he became the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. The star player made an 88.17m throw to achieve this feather in his hat. Ever since his victory, Chopra has been making headlines for some reason or the other. While social media is filled with messages and congratulatory wishes, an old video which is currently going viral shows Chopra talking about how he started his journey with Javelin. The video has been uploaded on Reddit sub ‘r/TrendingIndia.

In the video, Chopra is at an event just when the anchor comes to him and asks, “How did Javelin happen? Tell us the story.” To this, Chopra responded by saying that god made it happen for him. He explained how people played different sports in his village. He saw his seniors play javelin and at that time he did not even know what it was. “This is how all of it started and today I am here in front of you,” he said.

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral and many can be seen lauding Chopra for his humility. “He is quite handsome and down to earth person,” wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “When you are confident with anything that you do and comfortable with yourself, you are unabashedly yourself and that’s exactly what he is , unabashedly himself.”

Meanwhile, earlier, Indian cricket commentator Harsh Bhogle shared the inspiring quote by Chopra on micro blogging site ‘X’. He has reposted the image from a fan. In the image, Chopra can be seen during a press conference. On being asked, “What motivates a man who has won everything there is to win?” Chopra says, “Throwers don’t have a finish line.”

Chopra’s inspirational words were lauded by fans on social media. The post went viral immediately after it was uploaded.