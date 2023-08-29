Neeraj Chopra's Mother Gives Fitting Reply to Reporter Asking About Pakistan's Arshad, Watch Video

The ‘Greatest of All Time’ Neeraj Chopra achieved a remarkable victory in the Javelin throw contest during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. This victory marked a historic moment as he became the first Indian to secure a gold medal in the tournament. Displaying the prowess that earned him the Olympic gold, the 25-year-old claimed the world championship title with an exceptional throw of 88.17m, his finest of the season, during the final round. In the ranks, the event saw Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem securing the second position.

Amidst the enthusiasm from viewers and Indian supporters, the victory of an Indian athlete over a Pakistani rival sparked jubilation across the country. However, it was Chopra’s mother, Saroj Devi, who truly captured hearts with her response to a reporter’s query about her son winning over a Pakistani opponent in the global event.

In a video that has now gone viral, Saroj Devi was seen giving an interview to the media after her son’s remarkable achievement. When asked by a reporter off-camera about her emotions regarding her son’s victory over Arshad from Pakistan, she eloquently replied, “Look, Everyone has come to play in the field. One or the other will definitely win. So there is no question of being from Pakistan or Haryana."

She further expressed, “And it is a matter of great happiness. Even if that Pakistani had won, there would’ve been great happiness."

Watch the Video:

A reporter asked #NeerajChopra ‘s mother about how she feels about Neeraj defeating a Pakistani athlete to win gold.His mother said : A player is a player, it doesn’t matter where he comes from, I am glad that the Pakistani player ( Arshad Nadeem) won as well. This whole… pic.twitter.com/imk3ZHyLrC — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) August 28, 2023

No doubt, her words resonated deeply, and she received widespread admiration for her exceptional perspective. One user commented, “This Family really is Gold," while another noted, “With a mom like that, it’s no wonder he turned out to be such a champion."

Furthermore, when inquired about Chopra’s intentions concerning marriage, she expressed, “Talking about the marriage, it will happen when his heart wants, he is very much focused on the sport and we cannot force him to do anything and He will marry when he wants to."

Meanwhile, with this victory, Neeraj Chopra completed his trio of titles, embracing the roles of Olympic champion, world champion, and Asian champion in the illustrious domain of javelin throwing.