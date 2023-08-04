Neighbour Leaves Note On Parked Car, Driver's Blunt Response Has Internet in Stitches

A quirky and humourous incident between neighbours in the UK has taken the internet by storm. The story, shared on Reddit’s Casual UK subreddit, featured a picture of a parked car with not one, but two notes attached to it. The situation unfolded when a resident left a polite request for the car owner to move their vehicle, with the note saying, “Please move your car, Thank you." However, the car owner’s response added an unexpected and hilarious twist to the exchange, leaving everyone in stitches.

The car owner wrote, “May I ask why? It’s taxed, insured and in the road I live in. At least tell me. Paul (Number 31) Who are you?” The unusual encounter has become a viral sensation, garnering attention and laughter from thousands of online users.

The post quickly amassed over 21,000 upvotes on Reddit. The captured exchange between the neighbours has become a major talking point, attracting plenty of attention and laughter from fellow users. Along with the post, the Redditor wrote, “Follow me for episode 3 of this amazing story."

Responding to it, a user humourously wrote, “I’m invested in it so far but there are a few plot holes that just can’t be overlooked. In Episode 1 why didn’t they just explain why the car needs moving rather than episode 2 essentially being a filler episode. I feel unfortunately this was a victim of the writers strike and will not see a series 2.”

“Paul makes an excellent point! Will unknown respond?” asked another user.

Unlike Paul, who received a note, another situation took a more drastic turn. A man named Christopher from New Jersey fed up with his neighbour’s car obstructing his driveway, decided to take matters into his own hands and had the vehicle towed away.

Also Read: Man Parks His Vans On Roof To Avoid Fine; No, We Are Not Joking

Christopher found himself in a frustrating situation and assumed it was parked while he was asleep. He then contacted the police for help. When the authorities arrived, they ran a check on the car’s license plates and discovered it was registered in their neighbour’s house, located two to three houses down the road.