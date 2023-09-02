Neil Armstrong's Home Near NASA's Johnson Space Center On Sale For Rs 4 Crore

Neil Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the moon, has left a remarkable piece of his legacy in El Lago, Texas. The house that served as Armstrong’s residence during his historic Apollo mission to the moon is currently listed for sale at $550,000 (approximately Rs 4 Crore), as reported by the New York Post. This property represents more than just a house; it’s a piece of history. The astronaut’s connection to this residence adds a unique touch to its value. Neil’s famous words, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind," still resonate with people around the world and now, a fortunate buyer has the chance to own a home tied to this incredible chapter in human history.

Although the interior may not boast extravagant features, the captivating aspect lies in the fact that it was once inhabited and held significance for a renowned personality, which can particularly pique the interest of space enthusiasts. This residence is conveniently located in close proximity to NASA’s Johnson Space Centre and Space Centre Houston. Neil Armstrong and his family considered this Texas dwelling their home from 1964 to 1971, a period coinciding with NASA’s pivotal Gemini and Apollo missions.

This charming property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Among its features are a study, a built-in desk in the primary bedroom and a three-car garage. The home has its original rock fireplace, a classic staircase and a pink pool deck, giving it a vintage touch. Additionally, the family room offers a welcoming space with large windows that provide views of the backyard pool, making it a perfect place to relax.

The previous homeowners, Melinda and Richard Sutherland lived in the property for 25 years, but they kept the place private, rarely allowing anyone, including news crews, to tour the inside. However, in 2020, Fox 26 had the unique opportunity to capture the first-ever footage of the interior.

As per Eric Shacklette, the Listing Agent, “This house has a lot of great history. The community of a Lago has a lot of rich history of astronauts. They were over 47 astronauts that lived in this community and he was one of the first ones to actually build when NASA first moved here.”

Interestingly, Neil Armstrong and his fellow astronaut Ed White, who tragically lost his life during the Apollo I mission in 1967, had purchased three lots of land together. They divided the land and built their respective homes right next to each other, sharing a close bond during those crucial years of space exploration.