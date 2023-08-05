Nerve-Wracking Video Shows Man Slacklining 185m Above Ground

A nerve-wracking video has taken the internet by storm, featuring Jaan Roose, a skilled slackline athlete, completing a daring 185-meter-high slackline walk between the Katara Towers in Lusail Marina, Qatar.

Published on Red Bull’s Instagram account, the video captures Jaan Roose fearlessly traversing the vertigo-inducing gap at a dizzying height of 185 meters. With the caption, “@jaantastic speaking like a tour guide whilst suspended at 185m," the video invites viewers to join Roose on this heart-pounding journey.

This feat was a collaboration between Jaan Roose, Red Bull, and the Qatar tourism department, according to Hindustan Times.

While walking the slackline and recording himself in a hand-held camera, Roose says “There is sunrise under my right hand and wind blowing n the left. What a view!" He goes on to explain that the strong wind was making it difficult for him to complete the task as the rope had become “shaky" in the middle.

The video ends by showcasing the iconic crescent-shaped Katara Towers, nestled within Qatar’s picturesque Lusail Marina. Jaan Roose’s deliberate and composed walk across the thin slackline is accompanied by his narrative, describing his experience and documenting his extraordinary accomplishment.

Released just five days ago on Red Bull’s official website, the video has rapidly garnered an impressive count of nearly 1.4 million views, with the number of viewers continuing to rise.

The spine-chilling video has garnered numerous reactions from people. While some have called it simply nerve-racking, others have mentioned that it made them anxious to see someone performing this daring task. People have also praised Roose for his mental and physical strength, determination, and courage and wished him well for more such adventures.

One user commented, “In @jaantastic we trust." Another user expressed his anxiety and wrote “Made my palm sweat just seeing this". One admirer praised Roose’s passion, writing, “The thrill and energy you bring to your work is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Your passion serves as an adrenaline rush, pushing boundaries, defying norms, and reminding us of the power of determination and creativity. Keep reaching for the skies!"