'Netflix and Chill' Rakhi Shows How Memes Can Go Wrong, Viral Pic Leaves Reddit Amused

Rakhi or Rakshabandhan is approaching, a day of significance in India that celebrates the bond between siblings. As the festivities draw near, sisters are enthusiastically thronging shops to purchase rakhis for their brothers. Even online platforms are bustling with sales of intricately designed rakhis. However, a recent incident on Reddit has caught attention due to its comedic element. A Redditor stumbled upon an unconventional rakhi being sold on Swiggy and couldn’t help but burst into laughter.

The image that has now gone viral showcases a rakhi adorned with the phrase ‘Netflix and Chill’ and priced at Rs. 199. The unexpected message has left everyone amused, as it is not the typical sentiment meant for a brother-sister relationship. For those unfamiliar with the slang, “Netflix and Chill" implies watching Netflix with a romantic partner, often with the intention of progressing to intimate activities.

The appearance of this phrase on a rakhi has triggered a wave of light-hearted laughter across the internet.

One user playfully remarked, “Rakhi with benefits," while another amusingly commented, “When marketing wants memes but doesn’t know to meme." A third user remarked, “Very problematic lol."

But the laughter underlines a truth - sometimes jokes are more than just jest.

In a previous instance, a jewellery shop faced scrutiny over an ad campaign tied to Rakshabandhan. Vaibhav Jewellers launched the campaign under the hashtag #RelievingSiblingMemories, showcasing rakhis made from precious materials. One ad featured illustrated siblings – a brother and a sister – accompanied by the caption, “That ‘you’re adopted’ Joke."

While the intention was to evoke childhood reminiscences and sibling banter involving such phrases, the outcome proved to be problematic.

Now, back to the main story: Have you ever come across such quirky rakhis that made you do a double-take?