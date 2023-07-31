Netflix Raises The Bar With Rs 7.4 Crore Salary Offer For AI Product Manager Role

Artificial Intelligence has established its dominance across the globe, with more companies looking to use the technology to boost their growth. Now, Netflix has announced several job openings within its AI department. One of the roles they are actively hiring for is an AI manager position, offering an annual salary of up to $900,000, which is approximately Rs 7.4 crore. Yes, you read that right!

Netflix has recently introduced a new position of product manager with a clear mission to enhance the effectiveness of their machine-learning programme. This role will be instrumental in harnessing the power of AI throughout all facets of Netflix’s operations, from content acquisition to delivering personalised user recommendations. The aim is to leverage AI technology comprehensively and strategically across the entire spectrum of Netflix’s business activities.

The company stated on its website, “The overall market range for roles in this area of Netflix is typically $300,000–$900,000."

Additionally, the streaming giant is also hiring a Technical Director for its Game studio, which requires expertise in Artificial Intelligence. They are offering an annual salary of $650,000 (approximately Rs. 5 crores) for this position.

As the Technical Director for Games, candidates will be responsible for formulating and executing games technology strategies, driving development, and conducting prototyping. A key aspect of the role involves identifying opportunities to integrate AI technologies into game development processes, even in uncharted territories.

Hands-on prototyping work during the early stages will be vital in highlighting inspiring progress. To be eligible for this role, candidates must possess over 10 years of experience shipping AAA, casual, or mobile games, with a focus on high-complexity innovations rather than just iterative or pure sequels, all while demonstrating a strong comfort with technical intricacies and ambiguity. The job location for this role is Los Gatos, California.

“At Netflix, we carefully consider a wide range of compensation factors to determine your personal top of the market. We rely on market indicators to determine compensation and consider your specific job family, background, skills, and experience to get it right," mentioned the site.

These job opportunities have emerged amid a backdrop of controversy in the entertainment industry. Hollywood unions, including the Writer’s Guild of America, the Screen Actors Guild, and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA), are currently on strike due to concerns about pay and the increasing impact of AI on their field. The substantial salary offer for the Technical Director role has sparked considerable attention and reignited the debate surrounding the priorities of Hollywood.