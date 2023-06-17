Netherlands Is Offering Free Sunscreen To Its Citizens; Here's Why

Wearing sunscreen is one of the most important ways of protecting yourself against skin cancer. Often, people overlook this simple step and end up paying a heavy price. That will not be the case for the citizens of the Netherlands. Skin cancer cases have been on the rise in the country in recent years. This has prompted the need for proactive measures. Sunscream has proven to be the most effective protection against the disease. Experts have emphasized the importance of instilling the habit of applying sunscreen from an early age, just like brushing your teeth. The citizens of the Netherlands will receive free sun protection this summer as part of a nationwide initiative to combat record levels of skin cancer in the country, reported the Guardian.

The government plans to make sun cream dispensers available in schools, universities, festivals, parks, sports venues, and open public spaces across the country. The aim is to ensure that everyone has access to sun protection without being hindered by factors such as cost or inconvenience.

Venlo-Venray Hospital, in collaboration with state health insurers, is spearheading the sun cream provision in 120 primary schools across several municipalities. The hospital’s clinic spokesperson revealed that thone of their skin doctors had the idea to repurpose hand disinfectant dispensers from the pandemic for sun cream distribution.

Jacco Knape from the seaside town of Katwijkk, stressed the significance of prioritizing public health. The Guardian quoted him as saying “It’s costing a bit of money but we hold the health of the people in high regard, adding: “We regularly see people enjoying the sun but neglecting to protect themselves and owing to the fact that Katwijk gets above the average amount of sun, this is not good.”

Skin cancer rates have been increasing across Europe over the past two decades. In neighbouring Germany, the number of deaths from skin cancer rose by 55 per cent between 2001 and 2021, according to the Federal Office of Statistics. Reducing skin cancer cases would not only improve public health but also result in substantial healthcare savings.

This initiative is inspired by Australia’s successful slip, slop, slap campaign. The campaign encouraged people to slip on a shirt, slop on sunscreen, and slap on a hat. Dutch authorities hope to make applying sun cream an ingrained habit among the population. The campaign was launched at a festival in the city of Breda and will be expanded to other locations.