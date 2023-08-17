Neuroscientists Use AI To Recreate Pink Floyd's Song

Artificial Intelligence (AI) seems to be sleeping more and more into every human field. Researchers are constantly studying the powers of AI to utilise it to its fullest potential. In one such ground-breaking research conducted by neuroscientists, they have successfully recreated a famous soundtrack through brain scans via AI. Yes, you read that right. Ludovic Bellier, a postdoctoral researcher in human cognitive neuroscience accompanied by professor Dr Robert Knight, employed AI to recreate Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall, Part 1 song. They were also assisted by a team of other scientists.

The researcher and the professor used brainwave data, gathered from patients undergoing epilepsy surgery at Albany Medical Center in New York during the period between 2009 and 2015. According to reports, the neuroscientists conducted an experiment on the patients wherein the seizure-prone people were made to listen to Pink Floyd’s most famous track, Another Brick in the Wall during their epilepsy surgery. As per a study published in the PLOS Biology journal, 29 epileptic patients gave their consent on being part of the experiment. The neuroscientists examined the electrical activity of these patients by positioning electrodes in their brains.

Once the electrodes were implanted, the device captured musical elements of speech like stress, rhythm, accent, and prosody through signals sent by the brain. The patients were asked not to fixate on any specific details. The results were quite amazing. It showed how brain waves were able to reconstruct vital information that was beyond words. Regression-based models were used to interpret the data sent by the brain waves. The group of researchers succeeded in recreating a tune that sounded slightly like the original.

According to Euro News, the scientists hope that this research will advance the understanding of how the brain reacts to music and open the door to new prosthetics that might enhance the ability to perceive speech’s rhythm and melody. This intriguing research endeavour is also a breakthrough for researchers in the fields of neuroscience and neurotechnology who are working to treat patients with severe neurological damage. It might make it easier for patients who have had a stroke, been paralysed, or have other problems with verbal communication to express themselves more naturally using brain-computer interfaces(BCI).