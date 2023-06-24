'Never Lose Hope': Delhi Man Receives Package Fours Years After Placing Order, Twitter in Shock

It’s no secret that the moment we click “order" online, our patience goes up in smoke. We crave time to fast-forward, desperately longing to get our hands on the awaited package. But let’s face it, how long can one really be patient? Sometimes, online orders push the limits and test our resolve, leaving us in a state of suspense for days, weeks, and in the most jaw-dropping cases, even years! Yes, you heard it right! Just imagine the astonishment when a man recently received an order he had placed a whopping four years ago. As his excitement knew no bounds, he took to Twitter to express his sheer elation which, naturally, sent users into a collective state of shock as they tried to wrap their minds around this extraordinary tale.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a Delhi-based techie, Nitin Agarwal wrote, “Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from AliExpress (now banned in India) back in 2019 and the parcel was delivered today." Alongside his tweet, he shared an intriguing photo of the package, adorned with mysterious Chinese characters. What caught everyone’s attention was the visible date on the package - May 2019, confirming that the order was placed during the time when the now-banned Chinese app was still operational.

Also Read: Man Disappointed After Ordering Salad in Delhi Hotel, Here is What He Was Served

For those unfamiliar, AliExpress is an online retail service owned by the Chinese multinational corporation, Alibaba. It was among the countless Chinese apps, including the infamous TikTok, that were banned in India in 2020 due to security concerns.

Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from Ali Express (now banned in India) back in 2019 and the parcel was delivered today. pic.twitter.com/xRa5JADonK— Tech Bharat (Nitin Agarwal) (@techbharatco) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the viral tweet didn’t go unnoticed, quickly triggering a storm of reactions from shocked Twitter users. One user couldn’t help but exclaim, “Waah. I wish I could be that lucky." Another chimed in with their own such experience, saying, “I too received my parcel after 8 months from AliExpress. Till then, AliExpress refunded my amount too :)"

Also Read: Dad’s Dramatic Status Goes Viral After Daughter Forgets to Order Groceries, Swiggy Steps in

But, the surprises didn’t end there as a third user shared a mind-boggling tale, revealing, “I ordered something from an online store in my own country a few years ago…. Long story short, I received the order 6.5 years later."

Waah. I wish I could be that lucky.— Asif Iqbal Shaik (@AS1F_IQ) June 21, 2023

Your stuff must have been on hereYup, I see it! pic.twitter.com/Tbhh0hIstg— Matthew Flynn (@LoveFromFLYNN) June 22, 2023

I ordered 2 products in 2019 DecemberSo I can hope it might get delivered someday — Varun Vasisht (@varun4yaars) June 21, 2023

I too received my parcel after 8 months from AliExpress. Till then AliExpress refunded my amount too 🙂— Laxmikant Bhumkar (@LuckyBhumkar) June 22, 2023

I ordered something from an online store in my own country a few years ago…. Long story short, i receive the order 6.5 years later 😂— Brian Garcia (@GBrianGA) June 21, 2023

What on earth could have made these customers so remarkably patient?