‘Never Miss A Signal’: Mumbai Police’s Appreciation Post For MS Dhoni Is A Super Six

MS Dhoni, thanks to his big-hitting skills and excellent leadership prowess, has been an inspiration to many budding cricketers. But young players are not the only ones who take inspiration from the Chennai Super Kings captain. Mumbai police now seem to be a new addition to the long and unending list of Dhoni’s innumerable followers. Following Dhoni’s IPL 2023 victory, the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police came up with an amusing post to appreciate the World Cup-winning skipper. Uploading a creative photo of Dhoni, Mumbai Police shared what one can learn from the legendary India captain. In the picture, Dhoni, with his back towards the camera, can be seen standing in his trademark style while facing a traffic signal. “Stop, Think and Then Make A Move. Champions always play by the rules and never miss a signal,” the caption of the innovative post read.

The post went viral in no time garnering more than 20k likes on Instagram.

While most Instagram users lauded MS Dhoni’s genius on the field, some also praised Mumbai Police for ideating such a brilliant post.

Praising MS Dhoni’s on-field brilliance, one person commented, “Like a champ.”

This user was in awe of Mumbai Police’s creative ideas. “Mumbai police always amaze us,” the reply read.

According to another Instagram user, “That’s a great way to encourage people to follow the rules..”

“Mumbai Police admin great concept of awareness,” wrote another person.

One fan declared that MS Dhoni is the “greatest of all time.”

With speculations rife over MS Dhoni’s IPL retirement this time, Chennai Super Kings fans wanted to see their beloved Thala lift the trophy, probably, one final time in 2023. While Dhoni did lead Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title but he simply shrugged off the possibility of announcing his retirement from IPL anytime soon. “Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and trying to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Chasing a revised target of 171 against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final, Ravindra Jadeja earned a thrilling final-ball win for Chennai Super Kings.