'Never Surrender': Donald Trump Sells T-shirts Featuring His Iconic Mugshot For Rs 3,000

A little after former US President Donald Trump was arrested on conspiracy charges and his mugshot went viral, his campaign launched t-shirts. These were not ordinary t-shirt but they had Trump’s mugshot on them. It has been listed on the Trump campaign’s official website for $34 and it says, “Never Surrender.” The arrest has been made due to the Georgia election subversion case. With this, Trump has become the former US president to undergo the process of having his mug shot captured while being booked in an Atlanta jail.

The merch is being sold on a site called ‘winred.com’. The description of the t- shirt says, “Made in USA; 100% Cotton; Pre-shrunk; Unisex Fit.”

“Trump Save America JFC is a joint fundraising committee on behalf of Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. and Save America. Joint fundraising proceeds shall be allocated among the committees as follows: 90% to Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. (2024 primary election), 10% to Save America, and any contribution exceeding the legal amount that may be contributed to either of the Committees will be allocated to Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. (2024 general election),” claimed the website.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, people were sent into a frenzy as they created and shared memes and jokes on ‘X’. They were all making fun of the mugshot. The image, which has now gone viral, displayed Trump, with a stern face staring intently into the camera. His forehead is creased, jaw firmly set, and crimson tie knotted tightly.

Formally arrested at Fulton County Jail on Thursday on charges of racketeering and conspiracy, Trump was subsequently released on a $200,000 bond. The allegations revolve around claims that he colluded with 18 co-defendants in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 Georgia election.