Never Visit McDonald's At 10:30 AM, Here's The Reason Why

For most fast-food lovers, sinking their teeth into a delicious McDonald’s treat is a joy at any hour and we cannot agree more. However, there’s a little secret that might make you delay your lunch plans. A former chef at the burger giant, Mike Haracz, known for his viral TikTok videos about his experience and lesser-known things at the food franchise, has shared another piece of advice that might come in handy for us. In his recent video on TikTok, he suggests that 10:30 a.m. might not be a good time to visit a McDonald’s.

At 10:30, the restaurant goes through a significant daily transition, switching from breakfast to lunch. Sounds harmless, right? Well, this changeover causes quite a commotion in the kitchen and among the staff, according to Haracz. In a now-viral video that has gained nearly 20,000 viewers, Haracz addresses a question from a follower and says that the 10:30 a.m. breakfast-to-lunch switcheroo is no small feat. According to Haracz, it not only disrupts the kitchen’s flow but also the rhythm of the staff, according to the New York Post. The heart of this issue revolves around the discontinuation of McDonald’s ‘all-day breakfast’ offering, a move that left many devoted customers yearning for its return.

As Haracz explains, the challenge arises from the fact that all the cooking equipment remains the same. The grills and fryers, which churn out beloved breakfast items like hash browns, need to swiftly transition to preparing lunch and other staples like french fries. The Universal Holding Cabinet (UHC), is a vital component of McDonald’s operations. This cabinet stores cooked items, ensuring that they are readily available for quick service. However, to shift from the breakfast menu to the lunch menu, all breakfast items must be removed and replaced with lunch offerings, adding yet another layer of complexity to the process.

Haracz also points out that 10:30 is often the time for a shift change at most McDonald’s franchises. New staff members arrive, and others depart, creating a hustle-bustle of activity just as the restaurant is gearing up for a rush of customers. This overlapping of transitions and staff changes can lead to unexpected challenges and delays.

New York Post reports that Haracz’s revelation has stirred a range of reactions among McDonald’s lovers in his comment section. Some argue that just after 10:30 a.m. is the best time to enjoy lunch since the menu items are at their freshest. Others share their own experiences, with former employees recalling the intricacy required to ensure food safety while transitioning from breakfast to lunch. One individual even recounted a moment when a breakfast order mix-up led him to get some breakfast items for free.

McDonald’s officially discontinued its all-day breakfast menu in 2020.

Hi, Evan. We initially removed All Day Breakfast from the menu to simplify operations in our kitchens, which we saw provided better speed of service and order accuracy for our customers. We're evaluating if and how we will bring All Day Breakfast back to our menus.— McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 24, 2020

