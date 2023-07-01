New York Times Faces Heat for Including 'Death' As Solution to Cancel Student Loan Debt

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down US President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan, the New York Times published an article highlighting various alternative options for individuals seeking relief from their student loan burden.

The article stated, “There are still plenty of ways to get your student debt wiped away. What follows is a list of ways to eliminate your federal student loan balance aside from paying in full."

Among the strategies suggested by the Times were making use of income-driven repayment plans, appealing for public service loan forgiveness, and exploring the possibilities of bankruptcy and disability discharges. However, one unexpected and perhaps shocking subheading emerged, which simply read “death.”

“This is not something that most people would choose as a solution to their debt burden," the article noted, before going on to explain that student loans are indeed cancelled when the borrower dies. The article further stated that loans taken out by parents or relatives to support a dependent child’s education are also forgiven in the unfortunate event of their death.

Following the publication of this information, social media platforms became a breeding ground for backlash as users began calling out the content. Writer Parker Molloy expressed her concern by tweeting, “That’s a little dark, NYT." Another user sarcastically commented, “NYT’s useful life hack on how to escape student debt," accompanied by a screenshot of the article.

That’s a little dark, NYT pic.twitter.com/jJwr68c8x9— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 30, 2023

New York Times to Everyone Who Would Have Qualified For Student Loan Relief:“Drop dead. Seriously. Screw you. Do us all a solid and die." https://t.co/jYA2hoUPUi — Craig Ranapia (@CMRanapia) July 1, 2023

NYT’s useful life hack on how to escape student debt pic.twitter.com/eHlgsfPAOK— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 30, 2023

“I don’t know about you but the NYT suggesting suicide to discharge student loan debt right after SCOTUS eliminated student loan forgiveness is incredibly bleak and dystopia,” read one more comment.

I don’t know about you but the NYT suggesting suicide to discharge student loan debt right after SCOTUS eliminated student loan forgiveness is incredibly bleak and dystopia. pic.twitter.com/mkkR1yfWXQ— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) June 30, 2023

According to reports, a spokesperson for the New York Times declined to provide any comment but mentioned that there would be a slight update to the article in question.

Following the initial publication, the NYT made revisions to the original article. The headline was modified by removing the word “six," and the subheading related to “Death" was reframed as “Debt Won’t Carry On."

In a significant 6-3 ruling, the SC determined that the Biden administration had exceeded its authority in enacting a comprehensive $400 billion plan for student debt relief. As a result of this decision, an estimated 43 million Americans will be required to resume their student loan repayments later this year.