Newlywed Couple Attaching Venmo Sign To Car Called Out For Being ‘Tacky’

Giving gifts to newlyweds is not a new thing. But when that just married couple begin asking for money directly, then it is sure to grab the attention on the Internet. A few have taken an unconventional approach by attaching Venmo signs to their cars, boldly requesting money from strangers. A similar incident, which has garnered attention on popular social news forum Reddit, has sparked a debate about the appropriateness of such requests. A photo, uploaded on May 31 by a Reddit user, quickly gained traction on a page titled Wedding Shaming. Expressing disappointment in their neighbour’s actions, the user referred to the Venmo request as “tacky.” The caption read: “This is as tacky as it gets…. Not even a ‘buy the bride a drink’ just $$$ pls (sic).”

Since the post went live, it has received 13 hundred upvotes and counting, with Reddit users voicing their opinions on the matter. While some criticised the couple for monetary requests from guests, others blamed those who have actually sent money for encouraging such behaviour.

One user commented saying, “Hey I mean it may be tacky (and I agree it totally is) but it works so I mean…Blame the people who actually send money, that’s why people keep doing this tacky stuff lol.” Another wrote: “Does this ever work? Or those bachelorette ones? We need real hand accounts!” One user wrote: “My sister almost did this because she saw people all over the internet doing it. Luckily we were able to convince her that it was tacky as hell.”

Another chimed in: “Vomits in tacky.”

Interestingly, Reddit users have shared instances of birthday celebrators, recent graduates and members of wedding parties using payment account usernames to request monetary gifts. The trend has raised eyebrows and ignited conversations about the efficacy of these solicitations.

One user commented saying how they encountered the same situation, “Saw this sane thing weekend before ladt but it was for a graduation. Just ‘Congrations, xxxx, Class of 2023. Venmo…..’ I was like, really? (sic)” Another user who resonated with it added, “Tacky tacky tacky, I’ve seen these more than once.”

What are your thoughts about this new trend?