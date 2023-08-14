Newlyweds Forced To Sleep On Mountain After Lightning Disrupts Gondola Service

Over 300 people found themselves unexpectedly trapped atop Sulphur Mountain in Banff National Park, Canada, after a lightning strike triggered a power failure, halting gondola ride services. While those inside the gondola cabins were rescued via an emergency drive system, those already atop the mountain had to spend the entire night there before helicopters brought them down the next morning. Among the visitors were newlyweds Jaclyn and Brennen McConnell, who had gone there for a photo shoot when the gondola malfunctioned.

In a conversation with BBC, the bride said, “We rushed to the gondola, got a ton of really stunning photos and then we’re like, ‘Ok, well let’s head back,’ and then we got wind that the power went out. And then so we’re just chilling out and the one hour turns into two. It just kept going. Then you’re like, “Ok, well we’re sleeping here."

Brennen McConnell added, “That was like 10:30 at night, so we were there for three hours. That’s when I knew we were going to be here for a long time.”

Talking about their situation, Jaclyn continued, “Brennen slept on the floor in his suit. I slept in my wedding gown on the floor.”

Despite the unexpected circumstances, Jaclyn McConnell maintained a positive outlook and assured that the situation wasn’t as terrible as it sounds. She shared, “It was not that bad. We were warm, we were safe. We had each other."

After spending a night atop Sulphur Mountain, the couple shared a video of getting rescued by helicopter. Brimming with joy, the newlyweds seemed relieved after the unexpected adventure.

Helena Gil, a visitor who was also trapped on Sulphur Mountain, shared a video showing people lying on the floor and highlighted the “lack of preparedness” by the company for such situations. She criticised them for not providing blankets, sweaters or other items to keep them warm. Gil mentioned that it took two hours for restaurants to start providing food and there was a lack of communication from the staff about the situation.

Current situation at the @BanffGondola 👎🏼 The lack of preparedness for situations like this is astonishing. Not even the gift shop is giving away blankets, sweaters etc… only the restaurants started to provide food after 2 hours here and with nobody telling us what is going on pic.twitter.com/ERUWf3MI27— Helena Gil (@gil_helena) August 8, 2023

Banff Gondola shared a clarification on Instagram from their COO, Stu Back. The statement highlighted that their primary concern was the safety of individuals stuck in the gondola cabins. After successfully ensuring their safety, the team then focused on offering beverages and blankets to those at the upper terminal. The company aimed to make everyone as comfortable as possible during the challenging situation.

The comments section saw many individuals express disappointment with the company’s response. Some even asked for refunds for the inconvenience they experienced.