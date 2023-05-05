Nicolas Cage Reveals His First Memory in Mother's Womb, Recalls Seeing 'Faces in Dark'

Nicolas Cage just revealed his earliest memory on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,’ and it’s totally out-of-this-world! The 59-year-old Hollywood actor claims that his memory dates back to his time in his mother’s womb - when he was just a tiny fetus floating in amniotic fluid! Can you believe it?

“Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something," Cage told an amused Colbert. Despite the seemingly surreal nature of his claim, Cage couldn’t help but wonder if it might actually be true, as he continued, “I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like it maybe happened."

During the interview, Colbert probed Cage for more details about his otherworldly experience. However, the actor could only speculate about the source of the mysterious faces he saw in his mother’s womb. “Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage," he explained. “That’s going way back. I don’t know. That comes to mind." Cage’s mother, Joy Vogelsang, who was a dancer, passed away at the age of 85 in May 2021.

Cage was also asked about his thoughts on the concept of life after death. The accomplished movie star, who has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe, expressed his belief that his “spark" will continue to exist even after his physical body passes away.

“Oh, wow. Nobody really knows, I don’t know," he admitted. “They say that electricity is forever eternal. That the spark keeps going. I like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go. But whether or not that electricity has consciousness or not, who can really say?"

Watch How Nicolas Cage Takes The Colbert Questionert:

Cage’s mind-boggling revelation has undoubtedly piqued the interest of his fans, leaving many wondering about the depths of their own earliest memories. So, can you recall your earliest memory?

Read all the Latest News here