Nike’s ‘Dumpster’ Sneakers Slammed Brutally Online and They Come With Hefty Price Tag Too

Nike is being slammed online for its ISPA Mindbody sneakers priced at $180, which is approximately ₹ 14,750. These mud-coloured trainer shoes, which are also available in neon green, were launched earlier this year. The company has deemed the footwear as “the new definition of R&R (rest and recreation)". According to the official website, the “pillowy” foam midsole is an oasis of sensations. Also, its light and airy Flyknit upper provides a sanctuary.

“Guided by Nike’s circular design philosophy, a key feature to this concept is designing with product end of life in mind, which resulted in shoes that can be easily disassembled. No glue necessary—just a single cording system that holds it all together. When you’re done with your shoes, there’s no need to take them apart or throw them away.

Also Read: ‘Hero Afraid of Mother’: Shashi Tharoor’s Father’s Day Tweet Leaves Internet in Stitches

Simply drop ’em off at a participating Nike store and they’ll be given a new life through donation or recycling,” read the description of the product.

What's a better nickname for the Nike ISPA Mindbody?📰: https://t.co/2CyYkYKhiz pic.twitter.com/7JQiThyEEF— Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) December 5, 2022

According to a report by the New York Post, many new names were given to this product. People called it “Dumpster Dunks,” “Nike Air Scraps,” “Foot Fungus,” “The Homeless 1s,” and much more.

There were also people who applauded the brand for its product. “One of the most comfortable shoes I own definitely would recommend," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, while seeing the renowned 400-year-old painting, ‘Portrait of Frederick Sluysken’ by Dutch Master Ferdinand Bol, a woman spotted a Nike logo in the masterpiece, reports The Sun. This started a discussion about time travel, leaving experts and enthusiasts puzzled. The official Twitter handle of National Gallery in London shared the intriguing picture with a caption that honors the artist. With this, it encouraged viewers to examine the painting closely.

Also Read: ‘What About Single People?’ Says Internet As Subway Sponsors Date For Couple