'No Dessert For Us': Black Bear Makes Uninvited Entry At US Wedding

This US couple wished to tie the knot in nature’s beauty but having a bear crash their wedding wasn’t something they’d anticipated or prepared for. Identified as Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez, the bride, and groom hosted their wedding in Colorado. The high school sweethearts had never imagined they’d witness an uninvited presence of a bear during the reception ceremony. The wild animal with a sweet tooth apparently gobbled up all the treats placed at the dessert bar. A photograph of the incident was shared on Facebook by bride Cailyn on August 2.

Initially, the woman posted a carousel of her wedding photographs which was followed by a glimpse of the unusual moment. “Then a bear ate our dessert bar,” Cailyn captioned the post. The picture showcases a black bear perched on the table consisting of desserts. The animal appears to be sniffing the sweet treats as the camera captures the candid moment.

Take a look at it here:

Social media users were quite shocked to watch the animal’s entry. “Omg," said one user, another attendee replied, “If it was me walking in there, you’d have to scrape me off the ceiling. I’m so glad I already had my piece of cheesecake." The bride laughed at the response and wrote back," Haha! No dessert for us!"

It also began pouring when the bride and groom began exchanging vows at the ceremony. “Said our vows in a monsoon,” Cailyn captioned her wedding photos. The post features the couple standing underneath an umbrella while exchanging wedding rings.

Check out the wedding photos below:

During an interaction with ABC7, the groom Brandon recalled, “It’s not too often you go into your dessert table, and see a bear crashing it, eating all of it." Meanwhile, bride Cailyn added the animal devoured lemon bars and cannolis which she was looking forward to eating. “I think next that went out were the lemon bars, and then, the cannolis, which we were most looking forward to. Unfortunately, we did not get any," she said.

Eventually, the security was able to shoo the wild animal away. No reports of any injury or harm were reported during the incident.