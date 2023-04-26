'No Dhoni, No Cricket' Poster in CSK vs KKR Match Sums Up Bittersweet Feelings of Thala Fans in IPL

Who doesn’t love MS Dhoni? His fans are absolutely wild about him! Even though he’s been out of international cricket for almost four years now, his appearances in the IPL are always super exciting. It’s the one time of year when Thala enthusiasts get to see their hero play for CSK and there’s nothing quite like watching Dhoni take the field and do what he does best.

In previous seasons, Dhoni had denied any plans to retire. However, in 2023, he has been dropping hints in almost every match, making fans emotional at the thought that they might be witnessing his final moments on the cricket field. A recent poster spotted during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match reading “No Dhoni, No cricket" is a testament to how Dhoni is the sole reason behind many fans watching the IPL who may tune out if he isn’t a part of it!

Wearing the iconic yellow jersey of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the passionate fan held up a compelling message on a placard that read, “Haven’t watched International Cricket since 2019 World Cup Semi Final… #NoDhoniNoCricket". For those who may not be aware, this was the final game that Dhoni played for India, where unfortunately, he was unable to work his magic in the semi-finals against New Zealand.. As Dhoni made his way back to the pavilion, India’s dream of making it to the finals evaporated, and it marked the end of an era for Dhoni with the Indian team. He subsequently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in 2020.

MS Dhoni fan in the IPL. pic.twitter.com/qkhGAO6CnO— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, fans are fervently hoping that Thala won’t retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) soon, the only tournament where they get to witness his unparalleled magic on the field. However, as the 41-year-old considers calling it quits, fans are seizing every opportunity to witness their hero in action, packing every stadium for CSK matches with an ocean of yellow. They welcome his arrival on the crease with resounding cheers and celebrations, making each moment count and cherishing what could be his last few games.

Truly, it’s a bittersweet moment for fans, as they want to relish every last moment of watching their hero play, but also want him to stay on forever. Each match that CSK plays in the IPL 2023 only serves to reinforce this mixed feeling.

