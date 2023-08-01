No Expensive Gifts, Just '1.2 Million Sunflowers' For Wife By A Husband On 50th Anniversary

People do crazy things for love. From getting a tattoo for your loved one to giving expensive gifts, people have left no stone unturned to express love to their better halves. A video has gone viral on the internet about a US farmer who planted a massive field of sunflowers to surprise his wife, ahead of their 50th wedding anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

The man planted a whopping 80 acres of Sunflowers to express his love for his wife. In the video, he said, “We planted her 80 acres of Sunflowers”. His wife was elated on seeing a field of dazzling sunflowers and said, “It made me feel very special.” She further stated it couldn’t have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers. The video showed the couple taking a walk across the beautiful field that blossomed with hundreds of Sunflowers.

The video was shared by BBC News with the caption,” “It made me feel very special.” A bunch of flowers is a common gift, but one farmer in the US has taken it one step further – planting a massive field of sunflowers to surprise his wife.”

The caption added, “Lee Wilson told local media he planted the flowers to celebrate his and his wife Renee’s 50th wedding anniversary.” The video got 1.7 Million views and a load of comments. The video melted the hearts of netizens as they showered praise on the man for surprising his wife with such a magnificent gift.

One user said, “How beautiful. She must feel very loved.” Another user said, “I was very touched when I saw married couples, real marriage should be like this, spouses should value and respect each other, and ask each other’s opinions, I wish these couples a long healthy life.”

“Things a man can do if he truly loves his woman!!” said another user. Another comment read, “Such a beautiful gesture. Exceptional.”