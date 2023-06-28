No Gates, No Tyres: Here's The World's Lowest Car

In the world of automobiles, where unique designs and standout features are highly sought after, a new video circulating on social media has captivated the attention of car enthusiasts. This intriguing footage showcases what is being hailed as the “world’s lowest car," sparking fascination and curiosity among viewers. As cars continue to evolve and cater to varying preferences and budgets, this extraordinary vehicle has emerged as a testament to innovation and unconventional design.

What is more surprising is that this car doesn’t have wheels or gates on it. The video shared on Twitter shows a cyan top of a car which has windows and the flap of the front bonnet moving on the road. The onlookers can be seen clapping and recording the innovation. The caption of the tweet read, “The lowest car in the world.”

Viewers were left astonished and couldn’t resist sharing their reactions in the comments section, with one user expressing their amazement by stating, “This car employs tridimensional local geometry node space wrap technology to navigate through solid ground." One more person quipped, “Me driving the half a car i won on Wheel of Fortune home.”

The car has been made by an automobile influencer from Italy who runs the YouTube channel, Caramagheddon. The channel has a video of the men transforming cars into something unique. They even shared a video of them transforming a broken car into the Lowest car in the world. It showed them installing an electric robo which they placed on a wooden board. They even added a GoPro on the head of the car so they can see if any obstacle is on the way.

The video has gained more than 1 million views since it has been uploaded.

Officially, the PLP 50,manufactured by Peel Engineering Company, is the tiniest production car ever created; it is 52.8 inches (134 centimeters) in length, 39 inches (99 centimetres) in width, and 39.4 inches (100 centimeters) in height. It is not one for those who may be a little claustrophobic.