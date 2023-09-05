'No One Fights Alone': Family's Priceless Gesture Towards Woman Battling Cancer Will Make You Cry

In times of adversity, the strength of family bonds shines brightest. Such is the story of one courageous mother battling cancer, whose family members decided to demonstrate their unwavering support in a remarkable way. Recently, a viral video has been making rounds on the internet that depicted family members of the woman taking turns to cut their hair as a gesture of solidarity.

Shared by an Instagram page named, Good News Movement, the touching video showcased the woman who can be seen sitting on a chair to get her hair chopped off. In the midst of her haircut, the woman’s family members begin trimming their own hair one by one to express their firm support and love towards her. Reacting to this gesture, the mother burst out in tears. The family members shared warm hugs with the woman.

Take a look at the video here:

Accompanying the emotional moment, the caption read, “No One Fights Alone; This family accompanied their mom in a special way: they all cut their hair so that she does not go through the difficult situation alone. The video shows his entire family shaving their hair to support the mom’s fight against cancer."

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons. Many turned emotional and expressed their feelings while others prayed for the mother’s well-being as she was battling cancer.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “This is so heartwarming… but what REALLY got me is the deep breath the guy with the multicoloured locks took before he started cutting his hair. The purest display of true love. Wishing her a speedy recovery send sending positive energies for her entire family," while another commented, “Man this just made me ball out cry. I know the feeling as my mom suffered stage 2 breast cancer. We did the same for her and thanks to God’s Grace she was able to beat it, blessings to all of them."

“When the guy started to cut his dreads…that’s when I lost it. You can see him take a breath bc he loves his dreads but he loves his mother more," an Instagram user wrote.

An internet user commented, “Honestly hate cancer with a passion. Praying for this beautiful mama and her loving boys. We would also love an update."

Since its posting, the video has garnered over one million views.