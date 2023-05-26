'No One Fights Alone': Teenagers Shave Heads To Support Friend Battling Cancer

In a soul-stirring act of solidarity, a group of teenagers shaved their heads to extend support to a friend battling cancer. An emotional video of the moment has surfaced online leaving many people teary-eyed. The visuals open to show a cancer patient young girl looking surprised to watch her friend squad waiting in front of a door. She bites back tears upon realizing they’ve all chopped their hair entirely to give moral support amidst the health crisis. The cancer patient hugs one person meanwhile, all her friends line up inside the house.

The teenagers have contagious smiles on their faces until the clip comes to an end. “No one fights alone: Teen fighting cancer is surprised by her group of friends when they show up at her house after shaving their own heads in an act of solidarity. If you have friends, you have everything,” reads the caption of the emotional video shared on the Twitter page of Good New Movement. Take a look at it here:

NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Teen fighting cancer is surprised by her group of friends when they show up to her house after shaving their own heads in an act of solidarity. If you have friends, you have everything! pic.twitter.com/CELM89caeQ— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) May 25, 2023

With over fifteen thousand views, the wholesome clip has left Twitter teary-eyed. While reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “So sweet and lovely. You will never walk alone when you have friends like these. You are all amazing.”

So sweet and lovely. You will never walk alone when you have friends like these. You are all amazing 👏 ❤ 🙏— Rebekah lord (@RebekahLord28) May 25, 2023

Another commented, “Glad to see young people standing up in solidarity with their friend. The more we stand together, the lighter the burden. Keep up the good work.”

Glad to see young people standing up in solidarity with their friend. The more we stand together, the lighter the burden. Keep up the good work.— Just Like Heaven (@JustLik49719421) May 25, 2023

This isn’t the first time that such instances have struck a chord with people on the internet. In a similar act of solidarity, a father shaves his head to support his daughter after surgery. An emotional photograph of the father-daughter duo garnered massive traction online. It was reported that the little girl had to undergo brain surgery which left her with multiple stitch marks and a portion of her head shaved.

The father also opted to trim the same area on his head with a stitch mark hairstyle to boost her daughter’s morale during the health battle. The viral photo showed the two standing together with their eyes closed and foreheads touching to narrate their emotional story.