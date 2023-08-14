No Prize For Guessing Why Anand Mahindra Is Happy To See Fans Arriving On Tractors For Gadar 2

The thrill of Gadar 2 is sweeping across the box office as people have been flocking to movie theatres to watch the Sunny Deol-starrter action-drama on the big screen. The movie, which follows the trail of the much-loved Gadar: Ek Prem Katha after more than two decades, has become a smashing hit. Videos and photographs of people going to watch the film are being shared online, showcasing the enormous amount of love Gadar 2 has been receiving from the audiences.

A recent video reposted by the Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra, is another proof of the phenomenon. The clip features an enthusiastic group of people arriving at theatres riding on tractors. “In Rajasthan: people flocking to see Gadar 2 on Tractors. No prizes for guessing why I’m VERY pleased to see this,” Mahindra wrote in tweet accompanying the video.

Take a look at the tweet here:

In Rajasthan: people flocking to see #Gadar2 on Tractors. No prizes for guessing why I’m VERY pleased to see this… pic.twitter.com/RqyGX94Lu8— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 13, 2023

Soon after the tweet, Mahindra’s followers rallied to the comment section to share their reaction. One person said “The patriotism and fanbase of our country is always overwhelming. Btw watched Gadar 2, and it’s mind blowing to see Sunny Deol giving such a big hit even at this age."

The patriotism and fanbase of our country is always overwhelming. Btw watched Gadar2, and it’s mind blowing to see Sunny Deol giving such a big hit even at this age. 🇮🇳 👏— Swapnil Srivastav (@theswapnilsri) August 14, 2023

Many others also requested Mahindra to go and watch the movie for himself, while they praised it.

You also go and see the movie! Maza aa jayega. Dhamakedar hai!!— Gujjubhai (@GyanWithGujju) August 13, 2023

Are you planning to see the movie this way?? 😂🤣— Dil_ki_Baat (@MrDSharma) August 13, 2023

Mahindra’s tweet has already been viewed by over 1.1 million users and has gained bout 22 thousand likes so far.

The video was originally posted by journalist Himesh Mankad. In his tweet, Mankad expressed his emotions and nostalgia as he recalled a similar reaction from the audience over the first Gadar movie that came out in 2001.

Watch the video here:

In 2001, I had heard stories of people visiting the cinema halls in trucks and tractors to watch #SunnyDeol in #Gadar. 22 years later, the craze is intact. An video from Inox, City Centre Mall , Bhilwara Rajasthan, for #Gadar2. pic.twitter.com/ZNDtWQ6kcY— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 11, 2023

Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, reprising their iconic roles from the original movie. Set a few years after the events of the first movie, Gadar 2 follows the journey of Tara Singh as he embarks on a quest to locate his son, Charanjeet, amidst the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Released in theatres on August 11, Gadar 2, has already collected a staggering Rs 175.5 crore globally till now, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.