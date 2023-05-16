'No Way This Is Real': Man Flawlessly Mimics Delhi Metro Announcements

“Doors will open on the left. Please mind the gap": You must be familiar with this announcement if you are a frequent commuter of Delhi Metro. Needless to say, the Delhi Metro has become an integral part of our lives in the last 20 years.

However, what truly sets the Delhi Metro apart from other modes of transport is the iconic voices of Shammi Narang and Rini Simon Khanna. Even as a lot has changed, their voices have remained constant and have become an essential part of the daily commute experience. Their distinctiveness has even inspired people to imitate them, and in particular, a man named Krishnansh Sharma has successfully mastered the art of replicating their voices. In a recent video that went viral on social media, Krishnansh showcased his skills and absolutely aced it like a pro.

Seated in what seems like an empty metro coach, Krishnansh Sharma perfectly mimicked the Hindi announcement, much like Narang himself. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and applause as his friends wondered at his skill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishnansh Sharma (@whokrishnansh)

The internet has been buzzing with excitement as Krishnansh Sharma’s video showcasing his incredible talent for mimicking the Delhi Metro announcements went viral. Social media users have been quick to join in the celebration, with the video already garnering over 38,000 likes and tons of comments.

One user expressed their disbelief, stating, “No way this is real.”

The authenticity of his voice left another person assuming it was just a lip sync, “At first I thought, you are just doing lip sync, but then I realized it’s your real voice. Dude you are going to famous soon."

A third person made a playful remark, saying, “Ye tab tak video daalega jab tak Delhi metro isey job naa dede (He will keep on uploading video’s until the Delhi metro doesn’t give him a job)."

While another joked, “Bhai main to utar gaya tha isbaat me ye sunke headphone laga rkhe the. (Brother, I already got off the metro, as I had my headphones on while listening to this)."

Krishnansh Sharma’s video also caught the attention of the man whose voice he was flawlessly imitating, Shammi Narang.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishnansh Sharma (@whokrishnansh)

top videos

Recognising Krishnansh’s incredible talent, Shammi Narang extended a kind invitation to the young man, inviting him to his studio. “Wow… Impressive. Come to our studio sometime," he commented. This unexpected opportunity has pushed Krishnansh’s talent to new heights.